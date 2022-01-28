“I Stand With Neil Young!” – The Hamden Journal

The legendary Joni Mitchell has announced she, too, will remove her music from Spotify because “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.” Mitchell says she is doing so “in solidarity” with her longtime friend, Neil Young, who requested his music be removed from the service because of Covid misinformation spread on Joe Rogan’s wildly popular Spotify podcast.

Mitchell wrote in a post to her personal web site, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Young, earlier this week wrote, “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,’ he wrote, according to numerous media reports. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

The streamer later removed his catalog from the service.

There has been chatter that Young’s stance might inspire others to do likewise. There were rumors (since denied) that Barry Manilow had made a similar request. Peter Frampton wrote on Twitter earlier today, “Good for you Neil. I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you!”

I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you! @neilyoung @SpotifyUSA — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 28, 2022

Apple Music itself did some trolling, posting an animated montage of his album covers with the words, “The home of Neil Young. Listen to his entire catalog on Apple Music.”