I spent a night at the world’s narrowest hotel, and though my room was tiny it was an unforgettable stay. Take a look inside.

I visited The Famous Star Hotel in Scotland, which is known as the world’s narrowest hotel.

The hotel is located in Moffat, a small town known for stargazing.

While my room was tiny, it still felt luxurious and made for a one-of-a-kind experience.

I recently stayed overnight at the narrowest hotel in the world: The Famous Star Hotel in Scotland.

The exterior of The Famous Star Hotel in Moffat, Scotland.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

At 20 feet wide and 162 feet long, The Famous Star Hotel in Scotland claims to be the world’s narrowest hotel on its website.

The hotel dates back to the 1600s, according to Marc Leighfield, who said he runs the hotel with his brother. Leighfield told me that his grandparents and parents took over the hotel from the previous owners in 1985, and that he and his brother have been managing it over the past couple of years.

The property was named the world’s narrowest detached hotel in the Guinness Book of Records in July 1987 — as I learned later, the hotel displays a certificate with this accolade near the check-in desk — and, according to Leighfield, it’s still considered the narrowest hotel today.

Leighfield told me that the hotel was previously known as The Star Hotel, but his grandfather and parents renamed it The Famous Star Hotel following their honor in the Guinness Book of Records.

The hotel is located in Moffat, a small town in southern Scotland which is famous for stargazing.

A map showing where Moffat is in the UK.Google Maps.

On Saturday, my boyfriend and I drove around an hour south from our home city, Glasgow, to the small town of Moffat where the hotel is located.

Moffat is famous for stargazing. It is known as Europe’s first “dark sky town,” having adopted special street lighting to minimize light pollution, making it easier to see the stars at night, according to Go Stargazing, a website that informs the UK public about stargazing locations.

At first, I thought the town’s association with stars could have played a part in the hotel’s name, however Leighfield told me he believes this was a coincidence and he didn’t know why the original owners named it The Star Hotel.

Upon entering the hotel, the first thing I noticed was the tiny reception area.

The hotel entrance.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The lobby consisted of a narrow corridor and a desk with two chairs. There was no one there to greet us when we arrived, and at first we wondered if the reception desk was in another part of the hotel.

A few minutes later, a member of staff appeared and had me check in and pay at the small desk. A double room for one night cost £75, or around $93. I paid extra for a bottle of prosecco upon arrival and for breakfast the next morning, so the final bill was £109, or around $142.

As we checked in, I noticed a Guinness Book of Records certificate on the wall.

The Famous Star Hotel is considered the world’s narrowest hotel.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The certificate states that the hotel was first acknowledged as the world’s narrowest detached hotel on July 21, 1987. It is still considered the world’s narrowest hotel today, according to the hotel’s website.

We walked up two flights of stairs to get to our room.

The stairway to the room.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The hotel has eight recently refurbished rooms, according to its website. All rooms have a king-sized double bed, an en-suite shower room, tea and coffee making facilities, a flat-screen TV, a hair dryer, and complimentary Wi-Fi, the website adds.

Our room was on the top floor, which took two steep flights of stairs to get to, as there is no elevator.

There are also living quarters for management, located by a private staircase that’s not accessible to the public, Leighfield told me.

Our room was L-shaped, with the king-sized bed located by the door.

A double room at The Famous Star Hotel.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

My first impression was that the room was quite small, however it is one of the largest rooms on offer, according to Leighfield, and it’s understandable given that the hotel is considered to be the world’s narrowest.

The bed had two small sets of drawers and two lamps on each side. I thought the space around the bed was a little cramped, but I didn’t mind seeing as were only there for one night.

The hotel went the extra mile to make it special for my boyfriend’s birthday.

Prosecco and a birthday balloon.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

When I booked the hotel a couple of weeks before, I explained that it was to celebrate my boyfriend’s birthday and that I would like to do something special for him. The hotel staff arranged a bottle of prosecco for us upon arrival (included in the final bill) and a birthday balloon which was complimentary.

Later that evening, the hotel restaurant surprised us each with a complimentary drink, which they said was for my boyfriend’s birthday. (For full disclosure, I paid for the hotel stay since it was a personal trip and not for work.)

Although the room was small, the space was utilized well.

The hotel room had a full-length mirror and a dressing-table mirror.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Our room had two mirrors — a full-length mirror and a dressing-table mirror — as well as a dressing table and a flat-screen TV. There was also an armchair and a small table by the window.

Across from the bed, there was a dressing table and tea station.

The dressing table.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The tea station, located just underneath the desk, had two mugs, a selection of tea and milk, and cookies.

There was also a wardrobe beside the desk (not pictured).

The bathroom was small but practical.

The bathroom.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The bathroom had a shower, toilet, sink, and full-length mirror.

I noticed a courteous sign above the toilet telling guests that at busy times, hot water might be limited due to the small tank.

A sign in the bathroom.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

“Hello! As you know I am a small hotel at 20ft wide so I don’t have a lot of room,” the sign read. “My hot water tank is not very big so at busy times I might struggle to give you hot water. I will fill again but please give me time! Thank you for your patience.”

I didn’t see any information about this when I booked the hotel, and it wasn’t mentioned when we checked in, but I didn’t mind as we never had an issue with the hot water during our stay. And, like the compact size of the rooms, it made sense given that we were staying in such a unique property.

Though the room was small, it had all the luxuries you’d expect from a hotel, and it made for a memorable stay.

The author at The Famous Star Hotel.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Although the room was smaller than some other hotel rooms I have stayed at in the past, it contained all the same luxuries.

The tea station, dressing table, and flat-screen TV, as well as the extra perks for my boyfriend’s birthday, made it an ideal hotel stay, in my opinion. Not to mention, the staff were all very kind and welcoming. We thoroughly enjoyed our visit.

I’d recommend the hotel to anyone looking for a quirky stay, especially those who enjoy stargazing and cozy small towns.

