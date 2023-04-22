I spent $7,000 on a first-class Emirates flight from Dubai to Korea and was pampered with an airport chauffeur, a lie-flat bed, and an in-flight shower

The author paid $7,000 for a 10-hour first-class flight on Emirates.Zach Benson

I paid $7,000 to fly from Dubai to Korea on Emirates in first class.

I thought it was worth it for the chauffeur arrival, lounge, lie-flat bed, and in-flight shower.

The constant over-the-top service and VIP treatment made it a total bucket list experience.

I’m a frequent traveler who prefers to book premium plane cabins for long journeys. A recent trip on Emirates in first class was one of the best flights I’ve ever taken.

The author is a frequent business class traveler.Zach Benson

As the founder of a social media agency, I have a busy schedule that takes me all over the world. I travel every week for both business and leisure, attending in-person meetings, speaking at events, connecting with friends from around the globe, and seeing family.

In total, I’ve visited more than 75 countries, and as a frequent flier, I prefer to book premium cabins whenever possible, especially for long-haul journeys. The added comfort and amenities allow me to relax and rest, which is essential for beating jet lag and making the most of my busy schedule.

And while I have had a lot of positive experiences on various airlines, my recent first-class flight onboard Emirates impressed me like none other. In fact, it convinced me that the Emirates first class cabin is the only way to travel in comfort and style.

My first-class Emirates ticket cost $7,000. But in my opinion, it was totally worth it.

The author paid $7,000 for a 10-hour flight.Zach Benson

Emirates has a well-deserved reputation as one of the top airlines in the world, largely for its exceptional service and luxurious amenities.

So when I had to travel on a 10-hour flight from Dubai to Korea last month and an Emirates flight was available, I wanted to book it — even though the first-class ticket cost $7,000.

In my opinion, it was totally worth it. I thought the airline far surpassed any prior experience I’ve had in a premium flight cabin, from their exclusive lounge access to attentive in-flight service, and it was a luxurious and comfortable experience from start to finish.

Here’s a closer look at how it went, and why I now can’t imagine traveling any other way on international flights.

My flight started with a luxurious chauffeured arrival to the airport.

The author was picked up in a BMW car.Zach Benson

As a first-class passenger, my pampered experience began before I even arrived at the airport with a complimentary chauffeur pick-up.

This service is available in most destinations where Emirates operates, and I thought it was just one example of the high level of personalized attention and care the airline provides passengers.

It wasn’t my first time using the service, either. On a previous trip flying Emirates, I landed in Dubai at 5:30 a.m., and the airline arranged for a chauffeured BMW to drive me an hour and a half to Abu Dhabi to attend a music festival, all free of charge.

I was excited to use the service again, and as I eagerly awaited my first-class Emirates flight, the chauffeur arrived in a sleek, sophisticated BMW car. The driver approached the front desk of my hotel and confidently announced that he was there to pick me up.

Moments later, I received a call from the front desk, informing me that my ride arrived. My luggage was seamlessly loaded into the car, and the efficiency and professionalism impressed me. I started my trip feeling reassured that I would be in good hands for the rest of my journey.

Upon my arrival at the airport, I was pleased to discover a dedicated check-in area exclusively for first-class passengers.

The check-in process took less the author less than 20 minutes.Zach Benson

When I entered the Dubai airport, I approached a check-in counter reserved for first-class passengers.

A friendly attendant greeted me and I handed over my passport. Within moments, they had printed my boarding pass and completed the process without me having to lift a finger.

The attendant then escorted me directly to the first class lounge at Dubai International Airport, even carrying my luggage for me.

The seamless transition from check-in to lounge was a pleasant surprise, and I felt relaxed and well taken care of throughout the entire process.

The check-in took less than 20 minutes, leaving me with ample time to unwind and indulge in the lounge before my flight.

I thought the Emirates lounge was a big perk of flying first class with the airline. I enjoyed it as a space to relax, unwind, and prepare for the trip ahead.

The author thought the Emirates lounge was luxurious.Zach Benson

In the Dubai airport, the first-class Emirates lounge was exclusively reserved for first-class passengers and Platinum Emirates Skywards members.

From the moment I entered the lounge, I was struck by its elegance. I noticed plush seating, marble flooring, and stunning panoramic views of the runway.

The lounge also had a fully-equipped business center, a cigar bar, and a spa with complimentary 15-minute massages.

Mostly, I thought the Emirates lounge set itself apart from other lounges I’ve visited through the gourmet, made-to-order food.

The author enjoyed the food in the Emirates Lounge.Zach Benson

In my experience, most lounges offer pre-prepared snacks and meals, or a simple buffet.

In the Emirates lounge, however, it seemed like anything I was craving could be served to me.

I perused choices like Australian Angus beef, Yarra Valley cheese, and produce from local farms in Japan. There were vegan and vegetarian options, and also a massive buffet with a variety of hot and cold dishes from around the world.

I chose a Wagyu steak accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus. The lounge was not crowded, and I was able to enjoy my meal in a peaceful and relaxing environment.

Of course, no luxury experience would be complete without a wide selection of champagne, which there was, in addition to wine and cocktails.

After spending time in the lounge, it was time to board my flight.

The author received a glass of Dom Perignon as a welcome drink.Zach Benson

As a first-class passenger, I was given the privilege of priority boarding, which allowed me to get on the plane before other passengers in a dedicated first-class lane.

As soon as I stepped onto the plane, a member of the cabin crew addressed me by name, offered to assist with my luggage, and escorted me to my private suite where I’d be sitting for the majority of my 10-hour flight.

Within moments of settling in, I was offered a welcome drink of free-flowing 2003 Dom Perignon P2, a top-tier champagne that retails for nearly $500 per bottle, which I gladly accepted.

I thought my pod-like suite was a luxurious space that delivered on luxury, comfort, and privacy.

Inside the private pod where the author sat for the flight.Zach Benson

I’m a fan of luxury travel and have flown with many airlines, so I can say without hesitation that I thought Emirates’ first-class seats were among the best I’ve ever experienced.

My first-class seat was housed within a pod-like suite that could be closed into a private space with a door.

When upright, the seat gave me ample space to relax, and when I was ready to rest, it fully reclined into a lie-flat bed.

I also appreciated that the seat came with a personal mini-bar stocked with water and sodas, a vanity mirror, a wardrobe for my belongings, adjustable lighting, and temperature controls. I thought it felt like having my own little luxurious apartment in the sky.

I was also given a luxury amenity kit and a pair of pajamas.

The airline gave the author a pair of pajamas.Zach Benson

I was also thrilled to receive a few luxe extras as a first-class passenger.

One was an amenity kit with a range of Byredo products. The pouch contained a face towelette, toner, eye cream, sleep oil, pillow mist, facial mist, and lotion, which kept my skin feeling refreshed and revitalized throughout the flight.

In addition, Emirates gave me a comfortable pair of pajamas I could sleep in and take home. I read from the packaging that it was designed to prevent skin dehydration, and was crafted with natural ingredients like shea butter and argan oil.

The lie-flat bed, hydrating pajamas, and wellness amenities combined resulted in some of the best sleep I’ve ever had on a plane.

The author slept uninterrupted for several hours.Zach Benson

When it was time to sleep, a flight attendant made my seat into a plush lie-flat bed with high-quality bedding and pillows.

I put on my new pajamas and used the Byredo sleep oil and pillow mist, and the subtle scents of lavender and chamomile helped me relax and drift off to sleep.

I slept for several hours, uninterrupted by any noise or disturbance. I slept so well in fact, it was easy to forget I was on a plane. When I woke up, I felt refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the flight.

The experience was so positive, I would fly Emirates first class again just for the sleep.

The first-class entertainment options also surpassed my expectations.

TVs come with unlimited access to over 4,500 channels, movies, TV shows, music, and games.Zach Benson

I also enjoyed using the personal TV screen in my pod, which are among the largest in the airline industry, measuring 32 inches.

I thought the sheer range of content available was mind-boggling, with unlimited, on-demand access to over 4,500 channels of movies, TV shows, music, games, and live TV. I was spoiled for choice, and impressed by the range of genres, from Hollywood blockbusters to world cinema, and independent films.

To complement the viewing experience, Emirates provided me with Bowers & Wilkins E1 noise-canceling headphones. I appreciated the way they canceled out ambient noise, allowing me to immerse myself fully in the films I watched.

The onboard dining was another major highlight for me.

Emirates first-class provides the luxury of choosing to dine at any time of your preference.Zach Benson

As in the lounge, I was also impressed by the dining onboard the plane.

I learned onboard that the dishes were prepared by renowned chefs, including Kai Boeddinghaus, a Michelin master chef.

The menu featured an extensive array of culinary delights, ranging from breakfast options to exquisite caviar, succulent beef tenderloin, and Middle Eastern cuisine.

What really stood out to me, however, were all of the flexibility and customizable options. Unlike other airlines I’ve experienced, where meals are served at designated times, in Emirates first class, I had the luxury of choosing to dine at any time of my preference.

When I wanted to eat, I was treated to multiple courses paired with premium wines and champagne, and all presented on fine china and tableware. I thought it felt like I was dining at a fancy Michelin-starred restaurant in the sky.

I started off with a tomato soup and a mixed salad, followed by juicy Wagyu sliders and crispy chips, and ended with a refreshing fruit dessert.

To accompany my meal, I couldn’t resist trying a glass of Hennessy Paradise, which is known for its hefty price tag of $3,000 a bottle. I thought that sipping such an exclusive drink while soaring above the clouds was a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

And if I wanted more to drink, all I had to do was walk up to the fully-stocked business-class bar and lounge.

The author at the in-flight bar area.Zach Benson

Outside of my seat, a lounge and bar area was available to me as a first-class passenger. It was located in the first-class cabin, and was accessible to both business and first-class passengers.

I thought the bar was impressive, with a bartender on-hand serving a vast array of top-shelf drinks and premium snacks around the clock.

I also took my first-ever onboard shower, a perk reserved for first-class passengers.

Each first class passenger is allotted five minutes of running water.Zach Benson

Emirates is one of the few airlines in the world with an onboard shower in first class. Etihad is the only other airline that has a shower on a plane.

I was excited to try it out for myself.

Each passenger is allotted five minutes of running water, and there was a gauge in the shower so I could easily keep track of my time. I was also able to pause the water flow when it wasn’t needed, such as while lathering my hair, to make the most of the time.

At first, the idea of showering on a plane seemed strange, but I quickly got used to the experience. I thought the water pressure was strong, and soap, shampoo, and towels were all provided. I ended the flight feeling more refreshed than I ever thought possible.

Before we landed, I enjoyed one last impressive meal.

The author had an omelette with sausages and potatoes for breakfast.Zach Benson

After a restful night’s sleep and a shower on my Emirates flight, I felt energized and ready to start the day in Korea.

But before we landed, I was treated to one more indulgence: a large breakfast spread.

Everything was made to order, and I chose an omelette served with sausages and breakfast potatoes, as well as french toast.

To wash it all down, I sipped freshly-squeezed carrot juice, orange juice, and a hot cup of coffee that was prepared just the way I like it.

Once again, I thought the quality of the food was top-notch, and the presentation was impeccable.

Throughout my entire flight, I felt like a VIP. I’d gladly spend $7,000 to experience it again.

The author thought flying first-class with Emirates was worth the cost.Zach Benson

Overall, I’d easily rate the service and quality of Emirates’ first-class cabin as an 11 out of 10.

I thought the flight attendants were friendly, professional, and extremely attentive, and they went out of their way to make me feel comfortable and well taken care of around the clock.

But I was really impressed with how I was treated like a VIP throughout my travels, from the chauffeur driver to the lounge and made-to-order onboard meals. To me, it made flying first-class with Emirates truly worth the cost.

I’ve flown on approximately 30 different airlines and can confidently say that none have matched the level of service and luxury that Emirates provides to first-class passengers. If you ever have the opportunity to fly first-class with Emirates, I highly recommend doing so as I think it’s a bucket list indulgence that you won’t regret.

For me, Emirates has set the standard for first-class travel, and I look forward to enjoying their unparalleled service on all my future trips.

