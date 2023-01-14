I spent 7 nights in a 179-square-foot room on the world’s largest cruise ship. Take a look inside my cabin.

The author spent seven nights onboard Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked a stateroom on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the biggest cruise ship.

The 179-square-foot cabin came with a private bathroom, a king-size bed, and an ocean view.

I thought I’d feel cramped in the room, but it had everything I needed and left no space unused.

In April 2022, I sailed on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas.

The author in front of Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

For $2,000, I spent seven nights in an ocean-view stateroom on deck eight. The cruise was on sale, as it was originally priced at $3,000.

The author in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

During my voyage, the ship sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; and Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Wonder of the Seas in the Bahamas.Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship has 2,867 staterooms, according to Royal Caribbean. My room was at the front of deck eight.

Wonder of the Seas in Costa Maya, Mexico.Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked a mid-tier room — a step above interior staterooms, which have no window. It’s a category below staterooms with a balcony, and two steps below a suite.

Outside higher-tier rooms on the ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

My cabin was on the same deck as Central Park, an outdoor space with 20,000 plants, according to Royal Caribbean. I thought it was the most relaxing area on the ship.

The author in Central Park onboard Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

To get to my room, I walked down a long hallway near the elevators.

Deck eight on Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

My room, 502, was 179 square feet with an ocean view.

The door to the author’s room.Joey Hadden/Insider

When I stepped inside, I was surprised at how big it felt. Right away, I thought the stateroom made great use of a small space.

Inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

To operate most of the electricity in the room, I had to insert my room key into a slot on the wall.

Electricity in use inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

On one side of the room, I had a mirror and a desk with several outlets to charge electronics with USB, American, and European ports.

The desk inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a shelf above the desk, which I used to display photos to make it feel more like home since I was traveling solo.

The author in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the desk was useful for eating, as well as storing daily flyers about the day’s events.

The desk surface inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the desk, a set of drawers included a cabinet with a minifridge inside.

Drawers and a minifridge inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

The desk drawers were mostly empty aside from a hair dryer, which I didn’t end up using.

A hair dryer inside a drawer.Joey Hadden/Insider

Across from the desk, I had a couch positioned in between two closets.

The couch inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside each closet, I found a rack of hangers, shelving, and a small safe.

One of the stateroom’s closets.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the couch and desk area, a small bathroom used clever storage hacks, like placing the trash can and toilet paper under the counter.

The bathroom inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

In the bathroom, I was provided with two glasses, a bar of soap, and a two-in-one hair and body wash.

The bathroom shelving and shower.Joey Hadden/Insider

At the top of the shower, a pullout clothing line was useful for drying my bathing suits.

Clothes hang in the shower.Joey Hadden/Insider

Each night, my stateroom attendant replenished towels and brought flyers and schedules for the next day. Sometimes, the towels were folded creatively.

A towel folded like a monkey inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

I noticed that my king-size bed at the back of the room was actually two twin beds pushed together. All Royal Caribbean cabins come with this configuration, according to its website, so they may be separated for additional guests. I often woke up in the crevice.

A wide view of the room.Joey Hadden/Insider

Skinny nightstands on either side of the bed held lamps, charging ports, and a room phone on one side.

A nightstand inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

A large flat-screen TV was mounted across from the bed with storage hooks below.

A TV inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Because I booked an ocean-view room, I was able to look out over the front of the ship from a window above my bed.

A view of the bed inside the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

The window was equipped with an electronic shade that could be opened during the day for grand views, and closed when I was ready to sleep.

Out the window of the author’s stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

While I thought the room might have been a tight space for a couple with a lot of luggage or a family, it was just right for me.

The author on the bed in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

While I enjoyed my room, I can’t wait to try the new 370-square-foot panoramic ocean-view staterooms on Royal Caribbean’s forthcoming Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas is set to become the new largest cruise ship in the world in January 2024.

The panoramic ocean-view stateroom onboard Icon of the Seas.Royal Caribbean International

Until then, I’ll enjoy my memories of watching the sun rise over the Caribbean Sea in my ocean-view room onboard Wonder of the Seas.

The author enjoys her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

