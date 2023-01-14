I spent 7 nights in a 179-square-foot room on the world’s largest cruise ship. Take a look inside my cabin.

-
In April 2022, I sailed on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas.
For $2,000, I spent seven nights in an ocean-view stateroom on deck eight. The cruise was on sale, as it was originally priced at $3,000.
During my voyage, the ship sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; and Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.
The ship has 2,867 staterooms, according to Royal Caribbean. My room was at the front of deck eight.
I booked a mid-tier room — a step above interior staterooms, which have no window. It’s a category below staterooms with a balcony, and two steps below a suite.
My cabin was on the same deck as Central Park, an outdoor space with 20,000 plants, according to Royal Caribbean. I thought it was the most relaxing area on the ship.
To get to my room, I walked down a long hallway near the elevators.
My room, 502, was 179 square feet with an ocean view.
When I stepped inside, I was surprised at how big it felt. Right away, I thought the stateroom made great use of a small space.
To operate most of the electricity in the room, I had to insert my room key into a slot on the wall.
On one side of the room, I had a mirror and a desk with several outlets to charge electronics with USB, American, and European ports.
There was a shelf above the desk, which I used to display photos to make it feel more like home since I was traveling solo.
I thought the desk was useful for eating, as well as storing daily flyers about the day’s events.
Next to the desk, a set of drawers included a cabinet with a minifridge inside.
The desk drawers were mostly empty aside from a hair dryer, which I didn’t end up using.
Across from the desk, I had a couch positioned in between two closets.
Inside each closet, I found a rack of hangers, shelving, and a small safe.
Next to the couch and desk area, a small bathroom used clever storage hacks, like placing the trash can and toilet paper under the counter.
In the bathroom, I was provided with two glasses, a bar of soap, and a two-in-one hair and body wash.
At the top of the shower, a pullout clothing line was useful for drying my bathing suits.
Each night, my stateroom attendant replenished towels and brought flyers and schedules for the next day. Sometimes, the towels were folded creatively.
I noticed that my king-size bed at the back of the room was actually two twin beds pushed together. All Royal Caribbean cabins come with this configuration, according to its website, so they may be separated for additional guests. I often woke up in the crevice.
Skinny nightstands on either side of the bed held lamps, charging ports, and a room phone on one side.
A large flat-screen TV was mounted across from the bed with storage hooks below.
Because I booked an ocean-view room, I was able to look out over the front of the ship from a window above my bed.
The window was equipped with an electronic shade that could be opened during the day for grand views, and closed when I was ready to sleep.
While I thought the room might have been a tight space for a couple with a lot of luggage or a family, it was just right for me.
While I enjoyed my room, I can’t wait to try the new 370-square-foot panoramic ocean-view staterooms on Royal Caribbean’s forthcoming Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas is set to become the new largest cruise ship in the world in January 2024.
Until then, I’ll enjoy my memories of watching the sun rise over the Caribbean Sea in my ocean-view room onboard Wonder of the Seas.
