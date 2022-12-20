I spent $1,000 for a 30-hour Amtrak ride in a private bedroom. Take a look inside the 45-square-foot space with its own bathroom.

Insider’s reporter spent 30 hours in an Amtrak bedroom while traveling from Miami to New York.Joey Hadden/Insider

I spent 30 hours in a sleeper car on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to New York City in 2021.

For $1,000, I booked a bedroom, which is about the size of a King-size bed with a full bathroom.

At around 45 square feet, my cabin made impressive use of a tiny space without feeling cramped.

In October 2021, I booked an Amtrak bedroom sleeper car on a 30-hour train ride for $1,000. However, I’ve seen it listed for for around half the price at other times, according to a recent search on Amtrak’s site.

The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak in Miami.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Amtrak

The bedroom was about 45 square feet and came with two beds and a full bathroom. I thought it left no space unused.

The author relaxes during a 30-hour train ride home.Joey Hadden/Insider

Sources: Amtrak, Insider

My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bed that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way.

The room had a couch and a chair.Joey Hadden/Insider

A bedroom is a step up from Amtrak’s roomette, which I previously tried, that had half the space for half the price.

The bedroom is bigger than the roomette.Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I spent $500 for a 20-square-foot room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it.

Beneath the sink was storage for tissues and trash.Joey Hadden/Insider

To the right of the mirror was a cabinet where I could store toiletries and other personal items.

The cabinet is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet.

The bathroom door is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

If a private, full bathroom is a necessity for you, the bedroom is your best option.

The author sits on the toilet.Joey Hadden/Insider

The bedroom had a table with two fold-out leaves that pulled out from the wall between the seats.

The author’s laptop rests on the table.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers for clothing you’d want to keep looking sharp.

The closet is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

One thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than I’ve seen in an economy seat on a flight.

The author takes a selfie with multiple lights on after brushing her teeth.Joey Hadden/Insider

Other features I noticed included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice.

Controls for bedroom guests.Joey Hadden/Insider

When it’s time to sleep, the sofa folded into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling.

The author lies on the bottom bunk when it’s time for bed.Joey Hadden/Insider

On the top bunk, I saw more controls for air conditioning and lights, as well as a small storage pouch.

The wall amenities on the top bunk.Joey Hadden/Insider

My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom, which I ate in the dining car.

The author’s meal came oatmeal (L) and a breakfast sandwich (R).Joey Hadden/Insider

I liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste even better.

The author and her favorite meal besides breakfast.Joey Hadden/Insider

After trying both a bedroom and a roomette, I thought the bedroom is the best choice for packing many amenities into a small space, while still providing enough room to stretch out.

The author plays video games on the train home to New York.Joey Hadden/Insider

I think both are good choices, but I’m booking a bedroom next time.

The author is seen in the bedroom and roomette.Joey Hadden/Insider

