I spend $100 a week at Aldi to feed my family of four. Here are 15 items we love to buy and how to use them.

As a mom of picky eaters, I try to buy some fun snacks and ingredients they’ll like.Megan Schuett

With picky eaters in the family, I’m always on the hunt for kid-friendly meals and snacks at Aldi.

Items like dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and alphabet-letter cookies make mealtimes fun.

I love picking up some Brie to serve guests and cold-brew coffee for my husband.

Chocolate-chip brioche bread helps us feel like we’re eating at a high-end bakery.

This bread satisfies any sweet tooth.Megan Schuett

I’ve never seen chocolate chips and brioche together before shopping at Aldi, so I always make sure to snag one of these from the Specially Selected brand when I go shopping.

I love picking up a loaf to pair with a cup of coffee or for a sweet mid-morning snack before lunch.

The bread costs $3.95 and also comes in a vanilla-brioche flavor, which I think sounds equally delicious.

Mini croissants make sandwiches more fun or are perfect as a side to a pasta dinner.

These croissants make great dinner rolls.Megan Schuett

My kids are always begging for a roll to go with their pasta, and these mini croissants are the perfect find because they’re just the right size for their little fingers.

I also love using them for sandwiches at lunchtime to offer variety outside of regular bread or sandwich buns throughout the week.

One package of 12 costs $3.15.

Cranberry-almond chicken-salad cups are the perfect size for lunch.

This chicken salad from Aldi is great on its on or in a sandwich.Megan Schuett

These cranberry-almond chicken-salad cups are the ideal size to pack in lunch boxes or to pop on mini croissants for a break from deli meat.

They come in a convenient four-pack that makes it easy to scoop out and enjoy on its own or with bread or a croissant.

One pack of four is $4.89. A classic recipe option is also available if you’re not a cranberry-almond fan.

Naan flatbread can be the best crust.

My family loves to use naan for a pizza-crust substitute.Megan Schuett

If you’re trying to cook for picky kids, you know how hard it can be to accommodate everyone’s tastes at dinner.

I usually buy two packages of naan flatbread and let the kids create their own pizza with the toppings they love. It’s quick and easy and the kids enjoy making their favorite dish.

A pack of four naan flatbreads is $4.29.

Nuts and cheese are the perfect guilt-free snack.

Story continues

Healthier, ready-to-go treats are essential so the kids aren’t constantly begging for cookies.Megan Schuett

When my kids are asking when dinner is for the 20th time, I love that I can give them these snack packs with cheese bites, nuts, and raisins while feeling guilt-free.

I’ve seen three available flavors at Aldi: pepper-jack cheese, raisins, and honey-roasted peanuts; sharp yellow-cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, and cashews; and sharp white-cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, and sea-salted almonds.

These come in a pack of three for $3.19.

The price for this Brie can’t be beaten.

You can enjoy this Brie from Aldi on its own or baked with jam.Megan Schuett

This is the ideal accompaniment for a larger charcuterie board, paired with a nice glass of wine. When we have guests over, I like to wrap the Brie in crescent dough, bake, and serve with jam.

This brie costs $3.39 for one round, which might the cheapest I’ve seen Brie at any store.

Buttermilk pancake mix makes the yummiest weekend breakfasts.

This pancake mix is great for an easy breakfast.Megan Schuett

When I have time to make pancakes for breakfast on the weekends, I reach for this scrumptious mix.

I love that all you need for this mix is water and a few minutes to combine everything. We add blueberries to it to make the pancakes a little sweeter and sometimes we’ll even incorporate chocolate chips.

A 32-ounce box of this buttermilk pancake mix costs $1.68.

Minced garlic saves me so much time for weeknight recipes.

I don’t always want to take the time to peel and mince garlic for every single recipe.Megan Schuett

This jar of minced garlic is a huge time-saver. I always make sure to have one on hand for any recipe that requires garlic, from mashed potatoes to homemade Alfredo sauce.

Each 1/2 teaspoon equals one clove of garlic. An 8-ounce jar of minced garlic costs $2.19 and, in my house, lasts a really long time.

My kids love to eat food that comes in fun shapes, so these dinosaur chicken nuggets are a must.

My kids love dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.Megan Schuett

This box of dinosaur chicken nuggets is huge and I will do anything to get my kids to eat, especially when it comes to meat.

I usually pop these in the air fryer so they’re extra crispy on the outside.

A 48-ounce bag of nuggets is $5.99 and is worth every penny for happy kids at mealtime.

This Friendly Farms yogurt is super affordable and comes in so many flavors.

My kids eat yogurt almost every day.Megan Schuett

My kids go through at least one container of yogurt a day, so I love to stock up on these at Aldi.

You really can’t beat the price and we love the variety of available flavors like peach, blueberry, strawberry, and strawberry-banana.

A 6-ounce container of yogurt costs just 39 cents each, and I would highly recommend stocking up to have multiple flavors on hand.

This bottle of Stok Cold-Brew coffee is the perfect solution for tired parents.

This coffee is the perfect energy source for parents.Megan Schuett

My husband loves having this coffee in the fridge for a true pick-me-up because, with kids, our schedules are busy.

I usually buy a bottle for him that he mixes with milk for iced coffee on the go. The variety we buy is unsweetened so he adds his own sweeteners.

A 48-ounce bottle of cold brew costs $4.78.

Season’s Choice strawberry-banana blend frozen fruit makes the most delicious smoothies.

The strawberry-banana blend is one of our go-to flavor combinations.Megan Schuett

My kids and I love having smoothies as a treat, but spending over $20 on store-bought ones for the whole family quickly adds up.

The Season’s Choice bags of frozen fruit are huge, so we can use it to make a lot of smoothies. We enjoy adding yogurt, apple juice, or almond milk to make the tastiest concoction.

A 48-ounce bag costs $7.45.

Taco seasoning for 38 cents is a no-brainer.

We can’t have taco night without this seasoning.Megan Schuett

There are few things you can buy for less than 50 cents these days, but I’m happy to say Aldi’s taco seasoning is one of them.

When we have Taco Tuesday, we use Casa Mamita’s seasoning to make our ground beef or turkey taste extra delicious. We usually add some diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream for the perfect taco night.

At just 38 cents each for a 1-ounce packet, you might as well stock up for Taco Tuesday for the rest of the month.

A gyro kit is an easy-to-make dinner with barely any cleanup.

The Bremer gyro kit from Aldi is a great value for the price.Megan Schuett

If you’re like me, you’re always looking to change up the weekly dinner menu. Luckily, this gyro-sandwich kit has everything you need for a delicious meal.

The kit comes with gyro meat slices, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread you can easily prepare on a skillet or in the microwave for a super easy clean-up. The pitas literally feel like a cloud when you warm them up.

This kit costs $10.99 and makes five filling gyros.

Benton’s alphabet cookies are fun to eat.

These cookies are tasty and fun.Megan Schuett

If you have a little one in your house, Benton’s mini alphabet cookies will be so much fun for snack time as they try to spell out their own words.

I love that they come in snack packs that kids can easily bring to school as a nut-free option to share with their class.

There are 12 individual bags in each $3.25 box.

Click to keep reading Aldi diaries like this one.

Read the original article on Insider