I should’ve read the situation better

Omari Sanfoka II: Cunningham on who he pointed at: “I had my people right behind the bench. I went baseline to dunk the ball, and he’s right in-between me and my people. I probably should’ve read that situation better. I don’t get into taunting too much, I’m usually chilling after a play.”

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Controversial ejection cuts short Cade Cunningham’s big game for #Pistons: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Cade Cunningham ejected after dunk for… taunting? It’s a terrible call. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/16/cad… – 4:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Full response from #Pistons Cade Cunningham on getting his second technical foul (for taunting) and his ejection, following a dunk on #Suns Jalen Smith pic.twitter.com/R3vuYxNi4j – 4:35 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on Olynyk being close to returning: “He’s already made a big impact just having him back around practice. He knows so much about the game and he can obviously play. Whenever he’s able to get out there with us, we’re going to be a lot better, I feel like.” – 4:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham on Kelly Olynyk’s impending return: “He’s already having a big impact, just having him around more in practice…whenever he’s able to get out there with us and get up and down, we’re going to be a lot better.” – 4:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham on his live-dribble: “I was jump passing too much. If you don’t find a receiver in that time span you got, it’s a turnover.” Added that is one thing he’s really improved on since start of year, keeping his option alive on the baseline. – 4:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on keeping his dribble alive: “I was jump-passing too much. If you don’t find your receiver in that little window, it’s a turnover. Coaches have been on me about, and we’ve repped that out. I feel like I’m getting more comfortable on that baseline.” – 4:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham on the team mood, starting 5-4 in January: “We’re still locked in. We feel ourselves getting better and growing together.” – 4:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham: “We’re still locked in. We feel ourselves getting better.” – 4:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “We’re still locked in. We feel ourselves growing together and getting better. This is a big road trip we’re about to get into, but we’re excited to take that challenge on.” – 4:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “I think we’re finding ways to, after the play is over with, finding ways to get actions going, getting guys good looks. We’re gelling a lot better offensively.” – 4:22 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham on being ejected: “I had my people behind the bench. I probably should have processed the situation after.” Cade said he doesn’t get into taunting. Said he went and told Monty Williams good game after. – 4:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on who he pointed at: “I had my people right behind the bench. I went baseline to dunk the ball, and he’s right in-between me and my people. I probably should’ve read that situation better. I don’t get into taunting too much, I’m usually chilling after a play.” – 4:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his second technical foul: “I had my people right behind the bench.” – 4:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

About to talk to Cade – 4:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Pool report from @Rod Beard on the Cade Cunningham T pic.twitter.com/mYhExLg6T4 – 4:01 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Official Kevin Cutler to ⁦@Rod Beard⁩ on the Cade Cunningham ejection in Pistons/Suns: pic.twitter.com/2XF3dXlUWS – 3:59 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Cade got a second technical foul and ejected as a result for *this* shit pic.twitter.com/LY9EIHzHTC – 3:51 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Cunningham’s ejection: “I’ve seen a lot worse than that.” Said he thought Cade was pointing at his teammates. The ref told Casey he was pointing at “who he dunked on.” – 3:51 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he thought Cade Cunningham was pointing at a teammate: “I’ve seen a lot worse things to get ejected for than that.”

He added that they’re not in position to complain about calls/no-calls. – 3:51 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said the refs told him Cade pointed to the player he dunked on. “I didn’t see that part, I saw him pointing toward his teammates … I’ve seen a lot worse things to get ejected for than that.” – 3:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Joseph on Cunningham and Jackson getting ejected: “Cade’s a big part of our team obviously, and Josh. When things happen like that, it’s unfortunate.” Said he isn’t sure what happened on the play that led to Cade’s ejection. – 3:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 135, DET 108

Booker: 30-4-4, 11-18 FG

McGee: 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 9-10 FG

Payne: 20-5-5, 8-12 FG

Cunningham: 21 Pts, 4 Ast – 3:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Suns 135, #Pistons 108

Cunningham: 21 pts, 4 assts

Joseph: 21 pts, 7 assts

Lyles: 18 pts, 6 rebs

Diallo: 10 pts, 4 rebs

PHO Booker: 30 pts in 30 mins – 3:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Suns 135, Pistons 108.

Joseph: 21 points, 7 assists

Cunningham: 21 points, 4 assists

Lyles: 18 points, 6 rebounds

Booker led all scorers with 30 – 3:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Suns 135, Pistons 108

Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph each had 21 points. CoJo also had 7 assists.

Detroit heads out in a few hours to the west coast for a four-game, seven-day trip starting in Golden State on Tuesday. – 3:30 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Cade Cunningham slams it down then gets ejected for…

Pointing? 🤔

(via @BallySportsDET)

pic.twitter.com/rN1wbI3Lwi – 3:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

All that excitement and it’s Suns 103, Pistons 82 going into the fourth quarter.

Trey Lyles has 16 points and 6 boards

CoJo: 11 points

Diallo: 10p

Hayes: 9p, 5a

Cunningham was ejected for the first time after receiving two techs. He finished with 21 points. – 2:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 103, DET 82

Booker: 30-4-4, 11-18 FG

McGee: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-9 FG

Payne: 12 Pts, 5-8 FG

Cunningham: 21 Pts, 4 Ast – 2:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Suns 103, Pistons 82.

Cunningham: 21 points, 4 assists

Lyles: 16 points, 6 rebounds

Booker has 30 points and may not have to play much in the fourth – 2:59 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Suns 103, #Pistons 82

Cunningham: 21 pts, 4 assts (ejected)

Lyles: 16 pts, 6 rebs

Joseph: 11 pts

Diallo: 10 pts, 4 rebs – 2:58 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That ejection was so bad lol. Right after one of the most exciting plays of Cade’s career. NBA turned into the No Fun League today – 2:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham when he gets his bill from the NBA pic.twitter.com/YnzcPkpisP – 2:50 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The fans do not pay their hard earned money to watch the officials.

Throwing out (a second T) Cade Cunningham for pointing to his bench is awful. – 2:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

And then Cunningham with the monster dunk, points at Book and gets a WEAK tech. And that’s his second, so he’s done for the day. That’s incredibly lame – 2:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cade Cunningham got Jalen Smith on a reserve dunk, but Cunningham picked up his second technical foul.

Therefore, his night is over with 21 points and four assists. #Suns up 90-69 on #Pistons – 2:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Wow. Cade just got ejected. Got his second tech after a reverse slam. Loud “REF YOU SUCK” chants in here – 2:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham dunks, says something and picks up his second technical foul of the game. He’s gone. – 2:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham just got ejected for dunking on Jalen Smith and pointing at him after lmfao! That’s his second tech. – 2:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Win or lose, I’m sensing a career-high night for Cade. He’s got 17 points on 13 shots. Been pretty assertive in getting his shot tonight.

His current career high is 29. – 2:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again, McGee is a problem right now.

Lob dunk. Finish. Fouled by Cunningham, who drew a technical foul after the play.

#Suns lead now at 17. – 2:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade just got a technical after the McGee dunk – 2:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cunningham has 15 on 6-of-9. Has gotten to the basket on Bridges a couple of times.

#Suns up 14 as McGee has 12 on 6-of-7 FGs in nine minutes. #Suns – 2:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 64 #Pistons 54 Half.

PHX: Devin Booker 21 (9-of-11 FGs), Cameron Payne 12. Team: 60.5% FG (6-of-14 from 3) 6-of-11 FTs.

DET: Cunningham 13. Diallo 9. Team: 50% FG (4-of-11 on 3s), 8-of-11 FTs.

Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) out rest of game. Had 6 points in 8 minutes – 2:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 64, DET 54

Booker: 21 Pts, 9-11 FG

Payne: 12 Pts, 5-6 FG

Bridges: 8 Pts, 2-5 3P

Cunningham: 13 Pts, 4 Ast – 2:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Suns 64, Pistons 54. Phoenix shot 60.5% overall, Pistons 50%.

Cunningham: 13 points, 4 assists

Lyles: 9 points

Diallo: 9 points, 4 rebounds

Bey: 8 points

Booker has 21 points on 9-11 overall shooting – 2:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That was a fun half. Suns 64, Pistons 54.

Detroit has held its own. Devin Booker, though, is a killer. He’s got 21 on 9-11 shooting. Suns are 62 percent from field and 43 from 3. Pistons are 50/36

Cade Cunningham with 13 points and 4 assists, Diallo with 9p and 4r. – 2:11 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Suns 64, #Pistons 54

Cunningham: 13 pts, 4 assts

Diallo: 9 pts, 4 rebs

Lyles: 9 pts, 3 rebs

Bey: 8 pts

PHO Booker: 21 pts

DET shot 50% FG; PHO shot 62% – 2:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great ghost screen there from Stew. Really threw Bridges off and Cade manipulated him well all the way to the basket. – 2:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Suns 39, Pistons 35. Fun game so far. Pistons shot 71.4% (15-21) overall. Suns shot 80% (16-20).

Cunningham: 10 points, 3 assists

Bey: 8 points

Diallo: 7 points – 1:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 39, DET 35

Booker: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-3 3P

Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG

Cunningham: 10 Pts, 3 Ast – 1:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Suns 39, #Pistons 35

Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 assts

Bey: 8 pts

Diallo: 7 pts

Hayes/Lyles: 4 pts each

Very entertaining quarter, with DET shooting 71% FG and PHO 80% (16-of-20). – 1:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Suns 39, Pistons 35

Saddiq Bey got cookin’ to end the quarter. He’s got 8 points.

Cade Cunningham has 10 points and 3 assists. Diallo with 7 points. – 1:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham woke up pissed off. He’s got 10 points in 8 minutes. Just had a great stop on Booker. – 1:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hot start for Cade. 10 points on 4-5 overall shooting in just under eight minutes – 1:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Suns 15, #Pistons 12, 6:38 1Q

Cunningham: 4 pts, 1 reb

Hayes: 4 pts, 1 wth?-dnk

DET is 6-of-7 FG — and hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer. – 1:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great outlet by Cade and a forceful dunk by Killian Hayes. I wonder how many games he has with back-to-back dunks.

Hayes and Cunningham each have four points as Detroit trails Phoenix by three early. – 1:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Sign me up for a Cade Cunningham-Devin Booker shootout – 1:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cunningham opens up scoring with jumper.

Booker answers. 2-2 #Suns #Pistons – 1:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Same starters for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 12:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Same #Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 12:41 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Evan Mobley: 7.56

2. Scottie Barnes: 7.3

3. Franz Wagner: 5.17

4. Herb Jones: 3.98

5. Omer Yurtseven: 3.79

6. Josh Giddey: 3.79

7. Cade Cunningham: 3.31

8. Chris Duarte: 3.29 pic.twitter.com/pDfl2gBZp0 – 11:01 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

41 down, 41 to go.

Made five predictions for the second half of the season for the Pistons. On Cade Cunningham and the Rookie of the Year race, an improved overall record, sustained aggression from Killian Hayes and more

freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:09 AM

