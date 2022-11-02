Jennifer Lawrence.Yui Mok/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence says Adele tried to stop her from doing the 2016 movie “Passengers.”

“She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies,'” Lawrence told The New York Times.

“Passengers” became a box office bust and only has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lawrence would do over again following her time in the “Hunger Games” franchise, it would have been taking the advice Adele gave her.

The Oscar-winner recently told The New York Times that the Grammy-winning icon told her not to star in the 2016 movie “Passengers.”

Lawrence said she was searching for roles to take at the time following the years as Katniss Everdeen in the successful franchise, but realized the audience wasn’t on board.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in “Passengers.”Columbia Pictures

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'” Lawrence said.

She then pointed out “Passengers” specifically as an example of the fan backlash.

“Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her,” Lawrence told The Times.

Adele.Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Lawrence starred opposite Chris Pratt in the romance sci-fi thriller in which the two are part of a colony ship in deep space who wake up 90 years too early.

The movie was as box-office bust and only has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reaction to the movie made Lawrence step back and rethink the work she wanted to do.

Since then she’s starred in the acclaimed Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and will next be seen in one of Apple TV’s award season contender’s “Causeway,” which premieres on Friday.

Read the original article on Insider