I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.

I don’t like cooking, so there are certain things I buy at Costco to make the most of my membership.

For easy meals, I often snag precooked chicken in several different forms.

I also get household products in bulk, like paper towels, dog beds, and ice melter.

Nature’s Garden organic trail mix is my favorite on-the-go breakfast.

Costco sells 24-packs of Nature’s Garden organic trail mix.Janice Costa

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but I’m not much of a morning eater. I’d almost always rather sleep the extra five minutes.

These little packets of fruit and nuts are great because I can toss them in my bag and eat them on the go, giving me a quick pick-me-up that has some nutritional value.

I also keep a few of these in the car for a quick energy boost.

You can get 24 individual packages for $12.99.

Costco’s rotisserie chicken is cheap and convenient.

Costco’s rotisserie chicken costs about $5.Janice Costa

At $4.99, the giant, precooked rotisserie chicken may be one of the best bargains at Costco.

It’s perfect for a lazy dinner and can feed one person for the better part of a week.

Lucky Brand socks are great for winter.

These Lucky Brand socks are very cozy.Janice Costa

As the owner of three dogs, I walk year-round. And living in New York means cold weather comes fast, so I like to stock up on socks as soon as we hit the end of fall.

These warm, fuzzy socks are soft and cozy. At $4.99 for six pairs, you can’t go wrong.

Fresh Additions individually portioned, cooked chicken breast is great for salads.

Costco sells 10-packs of Fresh Additions precooked chicken breast.Janice Costa

I rarely think about what I want for dinner until it’s time to eat. And since I don’t love cooking, it’s easy to talk myself into ordering takeout.

This pre-grilled chicken is a great ingredient to keep around for those moments since I can throw it on top of bagged salad greens, put it on a sandwich, or just heat it and eat it on its own.

It also makes portion control easy – I keep a few packages in the fridge and freeze the rest.

You can buy 10 portions for $15.99.

You can never have too many pairs of black boots.

These Khombu boots are very comfortable.Janice Costa

Once flip-flop season is over, I embrace little black boots.

I love having a couple of warm, casual boots to wear on walks or just around the house.

These super comfy Khombu boots were on sale for only $19.99 and have a fur lining for colder days, as well as memory-foam inserts.

Canned meats are on the local food pantry’s wish list.

Each pack of Kirkland canned chicken comes with six cans.Janice Costa

Kirkland canned chicken is already cooked and is a wholesome, high-protein addition for salads, sandwiches, or a quick dinner.

A six-pack costs $12.99, coming out to a little over $2 per can.

I’ve also noticed my local food pantry has seen demand skyrocket since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so this chicken is a great nonperishable, canned meat to donate.

I often browse Costco’s array of books.

I bought “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware.Janice Costa

Books have always been my Kryptonite, so I love stopping by Costco’s tables full of discounted bestsellers.

I’ve spent the better part of an hour browsing before selecting a few to bring home for a rainy night.

The chain carries a wide array of bestsellers, as well as children’s books and cookbooks.

Paper towels are one thing it pays to have in bulk.

These Kirkland paper-towel rolls are large and affordable.Janice Costa

With three dogs, I go through paper towels like water, so buying in bulk ensures I don’t run out.

They’re a great tool for quick and easy cleanups.

A pack of 12 large rolls costs $18.99.

White vinegar is a multipurpose ingredient and cleaner.

I can buy over a gallon of white vinegar at Costco for less than $4.Janice Costa

I always enjoy a good salad, and white vinegar is a key ingredient in an array of dressings.

But the item is also great for washing throw rugs, dog bedding and towels, dirty socks, or just about anything that’s gotten a bit musty.

And diluted with water, it’s also a great all-purpose cleaner.

I buy over a gallon of white vinegar at Costco for $3.69, and it lasts for months.

Ice melter is a must-have for Northern winters.

I prefer buying Safe Step Sure Paws ice melter.Janice Costa

Once snow is on the horizon, everyone scrambles to find ice melter, so I like to make sure I have some on hand.

Costco sells Safe Step Sure Paws, which is safe for animals to tread on. Since I have pets, this is a major plus.

It costs $9.99 for 12 pounds, and the easy-to-store container is more practical than trying to drag around a big, unwieldy bag.

Organic frozen dark cherries are a great dessert.

You can add frozen cherries to an array of desserts.Janice Costa

Frozen fruit is my wholesome late-night snack — I think it’s almost as good as ice cream.

Full of antioxidants, dark cherries are my favorite. I eat them right out of the bag, but they’re also good on top of yogurt or salads or in a smoothie.

I’ve even experimented with baking them into crescent rolls for a quick, simple dessert.

A giant 4-pound bag costs $8.99 and lasts me a long time.

I love to spoil my dogs with new beds.

Costco sells sofa-style dog beds.Janice Costa

My dogs want to be wherever I am, so I keep a few beds in every room and replace them when they wear down.

Kirkland’s plush, sofa-style beds provide orthopedic support for my senior dog and are durable enough to stand up to puppy teeth.

Plus at $29.97 apiece, they’re almost half the price of pet-store beds.

I hate fish but love the benefits of omega-3s fatty acids.

Omega-3s fatty acids are believed to have several health benefits.Janice Costa

Even though fish is a whole protein, it can stink when you cook it. I’m also not a fan of the taste, yet my doctor has recommended I eat it several times a week.

So this Alaskan-salmon oil is a great compromise since it gives me the nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids — like improved heart health and reduced inflammation — without making my house smell like fish.

Costco had a $4-off coupon when I purchased this recently, so this large container came out to $18.99.

Winter is a good time to stock up on immune boosters.

I find it’s best to buy immune boosters in bulk.Janice Costa

I’ve taken immune boosters during the winter for years.

Airborne tablets are my go-to whenever I feel a cold coming on. They dissolve in hot water and taste soothing and sweet like raspberry tea.

I used to not buy these in bulk, but now I keep them around for when I feel sick. That way, I don’t have to worry about running to the store and possibly infecting anyone.

And I recently splurged on an advent calendar for my dogs.

This advent calendar came with eight toys and 16 bags of treats.Janice Costa

I never go to Costco without making some kind of splurge purchase. This time, I got an advent calendar for dogs.

With eight toys and 16 bags of treats, there are enough goodies to help make the holiday season magical for my furry family members.

The entire calendar cost $39.99.

