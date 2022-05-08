I shop at Trader Joe’s for my family of 5. Here are 15 things I always buy for my kids.

There are so many convenient items at Trader Joe’s.Diana Blinkhorn

I shop at Trader Joe’s for my family of 5, and there are so many products that make my life easier.

I always pick up some frozen dinner options, like fish nuggets, vegetable fried rice, and pizza.

The mini ice-cream cones, dried mango, and cheesy seasoning are a hit at my house.

Dried fruit is such an easy and healthy snack.

Trader Joe’s dried mango.Diana Blinkhorn

Trader Joe’s dried-fruit section has so many options, I’m sure anyone could find something they’d like.

My kids love the dried mango, and some of our other favorites are the mini bananas and tangerines.

Apple cereal bars are great for busy mornings.

Trader Joe’s apple cereal bars.Diana Blinkhorn

The “This Apple Walks Into a Bar” cereal bars are always stocked in my pantry for busy mornings.

We started buying them for school lunches, but I was surprised by how tasty they were, so sometimes I grab them for myself, too.

Trader Joe’s occasionally has seasonal flavors of these bars, like pumpkin, which we love to try.

I like to sneak some extra greens into dinner with Trader Joe’s spinach tortellini.

Trader Joe’s spinach tortellini.Diana Blinkhorn

If you’re trying to get more greens into your child’s diet and need an easy and quick weeknight dinner, Trader Joe’s spinach-and-cheese tortellini is going to be your new best friend.

I usually have to buy a few packs because my kids love it so much — they request it for dinner every week.

You can top it with your favorite sauce or just some butter and Parmesan cheese.

The Mediterranean-style hummus snack pack is great on-the-go.

Trader Joe’s Mediterranean-style hummus snack pack.Diana Blinkhorn

My girls always ask me to buy the Mediterranean-style snack packs, which feature pita chips and hummus. And they’re usually the first item to disappear from my fridge after a shopping trip.

I love Trader Joe’s hummus in general, and these packs make lunches so much easier.

When I’m tired of serving chicken nuggets, I pick up Trader Joe’s fish version.

Trader Joe’s frozen fish nuggets.Diana Blinkhorn

Both my kids and my husband and I really enjoy the frozen fish nuggets.

There are so many ways you could incorporate them into your meals to cut down on cooking time. I’ll add them to a salad, Asian-inspired rice bowl, sandwich, or make-shift fish tacos.

Story continues

It’ll taste like you spent hours cooking up a fancy restaurant-style meal when really you just used your kid’s frozen nuggets.

The individual mini pizzas are almost too cute to eat.

Trader Joe’s frozen bambino pizza.Diana Blinkhorn

We pop Trader Joe’s mini pizzas in the oven for an easy lunch.

They come in cheese and pepperoni, and my kids love them.

We’ll add a Caesar salad for the perfect quick meal without having to wait for delivery.

My family’s favorite weeknight dinner can be made with three Trader Joe’s items.

We make a meal out of the frozen items.Diana Blinkhorn

Trader Joe’s has so many frozen entrée options that are ready in about 20 minutes.

The vegetable fried rice tastes better than takeout, and the spring rolls and dumplings are absolutely delicious, too. We make the three together as an easy meal at least twice a month.

Extra item: We also love dipping the spring rolls in Trader Joe’s sweet-chili sauce.

Schoolbook cookies are delicious and educational.

Trader Joe’s cinnamon schoolbook cookies.Diana Blinkhorn

My girls and I love to spell out our names or fun words with the cookies before we eat them.

It totally makes learning fun for them.

I also use them on my holiday-themed snack boards to spell out special messages.

I can serve restaurant-quality breakfast at home with frozen hash browns.

Trader Joe’s frozen hash browns.Diana Blinkhorn

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day and Trader Joe’s frozen hash-brown patties don’t disappoint.

They’re just like the ones you get at a restaurant, and my whole family devours them whenever I make them.

Frozen bananas are a fun dessert for kids and adults.

Trader Joe’s Gone Bananas chocolate-covered slices.Diana Blinkhorn

I have a serious sweet tooth, so I’m always looking for options that are a bit healthier. Trader Joe’s dark-chocolate covered frozen banana slices are a staple in our house.

The combination is perfect and definitely fulfills that after-dinner craving.

Trader Joe’s mini cones might be the best idea ever.

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone mini ice-cream cones.Diana Blinkhorn

Another one of my favorite desserts is the Hold the Cone mini ice-cream cones.

They come in a couple of different flavors, and they’re the perfect size for a few delicious bites. My favorite part is the chocolate inside the cone.

My girls love these, too. They’re a great size for little hands.

We just started buying the cheesy seasoning blend, but it’s honestly the best mom hack ever.

Trader Joe’s cheesy seasoning blend.Diana Blinkhorn

My kids love Trader Joe’s cheesy seasoning blend — it’s how I get them to eat more greens.

One of the most popular ways to use it is on broccoli, but I love it on freshly made popcorn.

The frozen acai bowls keep me from skipping meals when I get busy.

Trader Joe’s frozen acai bowl.Diana Blinkhorn

I like to keep acai bowls in the freezer to grab them when I want a lighter meal option. They’re so delicious and just a fraction of the price I’d pay at a cafe.

I’ll even add in some of my own fresh fruit, granola, and nuts to jazz it up.

Read the original article on Insider