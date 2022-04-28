joined Wednesday, where he apologized for the controversial tweets he posted in the summer of 2020 that some saw as disparaging to the movement as nationwide protests raged following the murder of George Floyd. Crews received widespread , but to his credit, has not taken the tweets down.

“I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

At the time, Crews defended his tweets.

But now, Crews admits the timing of his tweets was a mistake.

“I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that,” Crews said. “And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

And Crews said out loud the message his tweets were meant to convey.

“The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”

