“I Promise They Aren’t Funny” – The Hamden Journal

Emmy Award nominee Allison Tolman is asking writers to avoid making jokes about characters’ bodies, especially when it’s in relation to their weight.

“Writers and showrunners- take the jokes about weight out of your scripts. I promise they aren’t funny. And even if they were, they won’t hold up well. And even if they did, they’re unkind-either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It’s not worth it,” the Fargo star posted via Twitter on Tuesday.

She continued, “Jokes about weight don’t have to just be jokes about a character’s body. They can also include making mention of: – the numbers on a scale – what someone eats – what size their clothing is – exercise and movement.”

— Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) January 18, 2022

Tolman went on to say that the jokes about weight should be off-limits for characters of all sizes. Although it may seem complimentary to comment on smaller bodies, they are unnecessary.

“I’m not saying you shouldn’t use adjectives. But please don’t say “Linda- the main character’s cousin, thin and witty” unless there’s an actual reason Linda needs to be thin. And please don’t say “Fat Lady In Theater” when you mean “Annoying Lady In Theater.” she said.

Adding, “Oh! And also, people think it’s okay if they’re using descriptors for small bodies because they’re considered complimentary. Like, you’re auditioning for “Skinny Intern”, congratulations! But do you see THAT IS THE EXACT POINT AND SURELY YOU UNDERSTAND HOW WEIRD THAT IS.”