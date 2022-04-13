I packed for my first solo cruise with a carry-on suitcase and a backpack. Here are 4 things I wish I’d packed, and 3 I’m glad I brought.

Mikhaila Friel on her first port day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

In October, I spent five days on Cunard’s Western European cruise.

The voyage, which included two days in Amsterdam, was my first solo-travel experience.

I had some packing regrets: warmer clothes and a reusable water bottle would have come in handy.

In October 2021, I spent five days on board Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth ship in Amsterdam.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

In October, I was a passenger on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth, the British cruise line’s first ship to leave the UK since the pandemic began. The voyage lasted for five nights, and the ship ported in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for two days.

The trip marked my first time on a cruise ship, as well as my first time traveling solo.

For the five-night voyage, I brought a carry-on suitcase and a backpack.

Mikhaila Friel’s luggage, photographed before embarkation.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I brought just two items of luggage on board: a carry-on suitcase and a backpack. As I sat in the waiting area before embarking on the ship, I noticed other passengers carried much larger suitcases than I had.

I was hopeful that I’d packed all that I would need on the voyage. But there were a handful of things I regretted not bringing.

I wish I’d brought warmer clothes.

Mikhaila Friel in Amsterdam.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Europe in the fall can be pretty chilly, so I wore a coat during my excursions in Amsterdam. However, I wish I’d brought a larger selection of warmer clothes and accessories to wear on outdoor areas of the ship that were affected by the wind, something I hadn’t considered. A woolly hat and a pair of gloves certainly wouldn’t have gone amiss.

It would have been smart to bring a reusable water bottle on board.

A reusable water bottle.Hydro Flask

On the Queen Elizabeth ship, it was free to order water at the buffet restaurant and at the Britannia restaurant. But if I wanted to order a bottle of water to my room or at the bar, I was charged a fee — $4.49 for a 2-liter bottle.

This could have been avoided if I’d brought a reusable water bottle on board, which I could have had refilled when I dined at the buffet.

I regretted not purchasing seasickness tablets.

Mikhaila on the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Since I had never been on a cruise before, I didn’t know if seasickness would be an issue for me. As a preventative measure, I purchased anti-nausea travel sickness wristbands for £3.49, or around $4.55, from Amazon after reading an article online that recommended them.

The wristbands work by “pressing the specific acupoints with special plastic balls to achieve balance, which make you feel comfortable,” according to the Amazon page.

While on board, I ended up feeling seasick even when wearing the wristbands. I found myself wishing I had packed some alternative options, such as seasickness tablets from my local pharmacy or motion-sickness patches.

Next time I go on a cruise, I’ll bring more cash.

People exchanging cash.Getty Images

At the end of the voyage, I was charged a $57.50 service fee that was billed to the card that paid for the cruise. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the cruise and the service fee, as per our reporting standards).

A fellow passenger who has been on multiple cruises told me that the charge is optional and that she always asks the company to remove it from her final bill. She said she does this because she prefers to personally tip a select number of employees with cash. This is something I’d consider doing on my next cruise.

There were a few items that came in handy, like my portable phone charger.

A stock image of a portable charger.F.J. Jimenez/Getty Images

During the two port days, I made the most of being in Amsterdam and explored the city. And on sea days, I enjoyed activities on the ship, attended dance classes, and spent time with new friends.

The portable charger made life a lot easier, as I didn’t have to keep running back to my room to charge my phone.

I’m glad I made an effort with my evening attire.

Mikhaila during the black and white themed night, left, and at the roaring ’20s themed night, right.Mikhaila Friel/Insider

One of the things that Cunard is best known for is its themed formal nights, where guests are asked to dress in evening gowns or tuxedos. During my voyage, there were two themed formal nights: a black-and-white theme and a roaring ’20s theme.

I made an effort both, and bought a floor-length black gown for the black-and-white theme. For the roaring ’20s theme, I wore a gold sparkly dress that I already owned and accessorized with a headpiece and a beaded necklace that I purchased from Amazon.

Most guests adhered to the themes, so it made for a great ice breaker when chatting at dinner.

I brought my e-reader to help me wind down at the end of the day.

A Kindle e-reader.Hollis Johnson/Alyssa Powell/Insider

Even though I was a solo traveler, I found that I rarely had a moment to myself on the cruise. I was always chatting with people, whether it was at dinner or out on an excursion.

However, there were times when I wanted to unwind for the day without having to make small talk. Having a book to read on my e-reader or a notebook to write in made for an excellent prop, as it kept me looking busy if I felt too tired to make conversation.

