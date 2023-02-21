“I Never Thought At Age 70 I Would Be Doing An Action Movie” – The Hamden Journal

Margo Martindale is one of the stars of Cocaine Bear, the dark comedy action film directed by Elizabeth Banks. The story is based on true events from 1985 when an American black bear ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine.

Martindale is in disbelief she is even in the movie sharing with EW, “I never thought at age 70 I would be doing an action movie, but I guess I did!”

The Emmy-award-winning actor plays a forest ranger that comes across the animal that gives the film its title.

“She’s no-nonsense,” Martindale said. “She’s devoted to her craft, wanting to go up in the ranger world, does everything by the book, and has her heart set on [a character played by] Jesse Tyler Ferguson.”

Martindale was surprised at how physical she had to be while filming as she had to do her own “stunts.”

“I thought when I read the script, well, I’m sure there’ll be somebody to do all [the stunts] for me,” she recalled. “And when I get there, I said, ‘Are you kidding? You mean, I have to get down there and do that?’ [Elizabeth] said, ‘You read the script!’ [Laughs] I did have a stunt double, who was wonderful.”

Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and it also stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Ray Liotta, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Aaron Holliday, Matthew Rhys, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra and Ayoola Smart. The film is scheduled to be released on February 24.