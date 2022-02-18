‘I never said I was going to stop’ Hamilton says at Mercedes car launch
Lewis Hamilton insists he never said he was going to quit Formula One despite the traumatic end to his 2021 world championship campaign. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” says seven-time champion Hamilton at the launch of the 2022 Mercedes car.
