“I Must Pay For The Bad Decisions I Made” – The Hamden Journal

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has surrendered to prison after pleading guilty for a telemarketing fraud scheme that conned people out of their money.

“I am surrendering to serve a sentence in a federal prison today,” read a statement posted on Shah’s Instagram account. “It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime.”

Shah will be serving a 78-month sentence for her involvement in the fraud scheme.

“In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison,” Shah’s statement continued. “I’ll publish my work and make the road transparent, inviting others to hold me accountable. I am a believer in earning freedom, and I’ll work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt.”

On the day of Shah reporting to prison, iHeart announced that the fourth season of Queen of the Con podcast would focus on the reality star. Fans of Bravo’s reality series were left without Shah’s side of things as the TV personality rejected the offer to participate in the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion and declined an interview with Andy Cohen as well.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” Shah said in a statement in January 2023.