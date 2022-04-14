John Travolta has paid tribute to his late son Jett. (Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

John Travolta has penned a moving tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday.

The actor’s eldest child with his late wife Kelly Preston died in 2009 after suffering a seizure while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. Jett, who was 16, had a history of having seizures.

Sharing a sweet black and white image of himself and his son on Instagram, Travolta wrote: “My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you every day. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

Speaking in 2014, the star said Jett’s death was “the worst thing” that had ever happened in his life.

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he said in an interview on stage at a theater in London.

“Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.”

The actor also has son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, with Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57.

Announcing his wife’s death, the Grease star shared: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he went on.

Kelly Preston died in 2020. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”