I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Trader Joe’s items that helped me lose weight and keep it off.

I lost 40 pounds, and trading my favorite junk foods for these Trader Joe’s products helped me.

I swapped some of my snacks, like candy and soda, for trail mix and flavored seltzer water.

For dinner, I started eating the store’s red-lentil pasta, brown rice, and organic frozen pizza.

Instead of eating sugary cereal and granola for breakfast, I started buying oatmeal cups with chia seeds.

Trader Joe’s organic oatmeal.Gabriella Sorrento

When I started my weight-loss journey, I found that the easiest way to stay on track was by finding foods that were similar to what I was used to eating. Switching to these alternatives was much better than an elimination diet for me because I never felt deprived of my cravings.

For example, instead of starting my day with sugary cereal or granola, I opt for Trader Joe’s oatmeal cups with chia seeds.

The chia seeds keep me full, and the cups never get boring because I can top them with different things every day. My favorite toppings are cacao nibs, bananas, and peanut butter.

I swap out regular dairy cream cheese for a vegan cashew variety.

Miyokos vegan cashew cream cheese at Trader Joe’s.Gabriella Sorrento

If you’re a bagel-and-cream cheese person, this is a great swap.

Miyokos cream cheese is organic and made from cashews and other wholesome ingredients.

It has a creamy texture, and after trying many different brands of vegan cream cheese, this one is by far the best alternative.

When I’m craving something sweet, I reach for the organic trek trail mix.

Trader Joe’s trail mix.Gabriella Sorrento

Any afternoon that I find myself with a sweet tooth, I reach for trail mix, like the trek mix from Trader Joe’s.

It helps curb those cravings and gives me some extra protein.

The store also has a version with chocolate sprinkled in if that’s what you’re craving.

Instead of snacking on gummy candy, I reach for dried mango.

Trader Joe’s dried mango.Gabriella Sorrento

If my sweet-tooth cravings linger throughout the afternoon, dried mango is my next go-to.

It’s naturally so sweet, and it has a great chewy texture that really makes me feel like I’m eating gummy candy.

One of the easiest swaps I made was Trader Joe’s three-ingredient potato chips.

Trader Joe’s kettle-cooked potato chips.Gabriella Sorrento

The best swaps are the ones that are closest to the original craving, so Trader Joe’s kettle-cooked potato chips were easy to incorporate into my diet.

They’re made with only three ingredients — potatoes, olive oil, and salt — so I know I’m not eating a bunch of chemicals and preservatives.

Similarly, I like Trader Joe’s jalapeño puffs.

Trader Joe’s jalapeño corn-and-rice puffs.Gabriella Sorrento

If you love spicy chips or cheese puffs, Trader Joe’s jalapeño-seasoned corn-and-rice puffs are an amazing swap.

They’re so delicious, so they hit the spot for a spicy treat, and the ingredients are also pretty wholesome.

I don’t miss soda when I have Trader Joe’s flavored seltzer water.

Trader Joe’s seltzer water in multiple flavors.Gabriella Sorrento

If you’re always craving a fizzy drink, you have to try the store’s seltzer waters.

Trader Joe’s hit it out of the park with these. They’re made with real fruit juice, not artificial flavoring, and they’re organic.

Plus, there are three flavor combinations: lemon and ginger, cranberry and lime, and blood orange and orange.

Fast-food burritos can be swapped for Trader Joe’s vegetable burritos.

Trader Joe’s frozen vegetable burritos.Gabriella Sorrento

I love keeping Trader Joe’s vegetable burritos in the freezer and popping them in the toaster oven anytime I get a craving for the fast-food variety.

I usually eat them over a bed of lettuce or spinach and smother them in hot sauce.

Trader Joe’s organic three-cheese pizza has simple ingredients.

Trader Joe’s three-cheese frozen pizza.Gabriella Sorrento

My weight-loss journey was less about cutting out foods that aren’t traditionally “diet-friendly” and more about finding things I love with wholesome ingredients.

Any time I get a pizza craving, my go-to is Trader Joe’s organic three-cheese in the freezer aisle.

It hits the spot, and best of all, I can add any ingredients I want. I love topping it with whatever veggies I have on hand, like mushrooms, onions, or peppers.

If you don’t eat dairy, the Monteli pizza crusts at Trader Joe’s are also a great alternative.

Monteli organic pizza crusts.Gabriella Sorrento

If you can’t have cheese or are taking a break from dairy, Trader Joe’s sells plain Monteli pizza crusts that I like to use to build my own pies.

Takeout fried rice is a major comfort food, but I can make my own with brown rice.

Trader Joe’s brown rice.Gabriella Sorrento

When I get a craving for fried rice from a fast-food chain or takeout restaurant, making my own with Trader Joe’s brown-rice pouches is a great alternative.

I can throw the bag in a skillet with some peas, carrots, bouillon, and a scrambled egg for a quick and simple meal.

The product is also just a versatile freezer staple that I can pop in the microwave to pair with a number of meals.

The red-lentil pasta from Trader Joe’s gives me a boost of protein.

Trader Joe’s red-lentil sedanini pasta.Gabriella Sorrento

Pasta isn’t junk food, but restaurant portions covered in thick sauces can be a lot.

Trader Joe’s organic red-lentil pasta is made from one ingredient, red lentils, which I love. It’s also gluten-free.

I could eat pasta every day, so this is a great alternative when I’m looking to switch it up and add a little more protein to the meal.

I love eating it with red meat sauce and basil.

But keep in mind, none of these foods are “good” or “bad,” they’re just what helped me lose weight. I’m not a medical expert, and you should always consult your doctor before changing your diet.

