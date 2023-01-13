I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

I lost 40 pounds a few years ago.Gabriella Sorrento

I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters.

I’m also a big fan of some of the store’s easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa.

Miracle Noodle ready-made noodles are perfect for quick meals.

Miracle Noodles spaghetti-style noodles at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

Also known as shirataki noodles, Miracle Noodles are made of konjac plant flour.

I use them instead of wheat noodles to switch things up from time to time. It’s a great way to balance out a heavy carb day.

The box comes with six individually wrapped bags of noodles, which are great for a quick meal.

Barnana plantain chips are such a great snack.

Barnana plantain chips at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I’m a huge snacker, so instead of trying to eliminate that from my lifestyle, I found some healthier alternatives to standard potato chips.

The Barnana plantain chips are salty, crunchy, and delicious.

Sprouted pumpkin seeds are great for snacking or topping salads.

Harvested for You sprouted pumpkin seeds at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I love munching on a handful of pumpkin seeds in the afternoon when my cravings kick in.

They’re an amazing snack to eat alone or on top of oatmeal, salad, or rice.

They’re also loaded with so many benefits, including magnesium and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

Good Foods avocado dip can be spread on toast for a quick meal or snack.

Good Foods avocado mash at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

The Good Foods avocado mash singles are so versatile.

They’re individually packaged, so they’re great for on the go.

I love using them for avocado toast or alongside my eggs in the morning. They’re also a perfect dip for your favorite tortilla chips or veggie sticks.

Siete tortilla chips are made with simple ingredients.

Siete grain-free tortilla chips at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

Siete tortilla chips are made with stellar ingredients — just cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seed, and salt.

They’re delicious with guacamole or salsa.

Fruit bars satisfy my sugar cravings.

Pure organic layered fruit bars at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I used to eat gummies almost every day, especially right after lunchtime, but they were loaded with a lot of junk.

The Pure layered fruit bars are a great alternative. They have a great chewy texture and are made with simple ingredients.

Seeds of Change quinoa and brown rice make meal prepping easy.

Seeds of Change quinoa and brown rice packs at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

The box comes with six pouches, and they’re ready in just over a minute.

The quinoa and brown rice makes for the perfect side dish at dinner or lunch. It’s also great mixed into a salad bowl.

Costco’s dried mangoes are like candy.

Kirkland organic dried mangoes at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I love sweet snacks, and I reach for dried mango instead of candy when my sweet-tooth cravings kick in.

They’re so delicious and chewy, and the giant bag lasts me a while. Best of all, the only ingredient is mangoes.

Mateo’s salsa is delicious and only has simple ingredients.

Mateo’s gourmet salsa at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I’ve noticed that a lot of salsas are packed with sugar and additives — but Mateo’s isn’t.

Best of all, it tastes great. It has a restaurant-style consistency.

Seaweed is a popular snack and ingredient for a reason.

Kirkland organic roasted seaweed at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

The Kirkland-brand roasted seaweed comes in individual packages of 10 strips, making it another great on-the-go snack.

You can eat them alone, stacked on top of crackers, or over rice with tuna or salmon (think Emily Mariko’s TikTok-famous salmon rice bowl).

Innofoods dark-chocolate keto nuggets are chocolaty and satisfying.

Innofoods dark-chocolate keto nuggets at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

If you get chocolate cravings, dark-chocolate coconut clusters are perfect.

They have a chocolaty, crunchy granola texture, and they’re loaded with pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

I like putting them in the refrigerator for a nice cold treat.

Costco sells bags of Starbucks coffee.

Starbucks winter-blend coffee at Costco.Gabriella Sorrento

I used to get a drink at Starbucks almost every day. Now I mostly make my own at home where I can control the syrups and milk.

Costco carries a 2 1/2 pound bag of Starbucks’ winter blend for only $15.99.

And lastly, keep in mind that none of the foods on the list are “good” or “bad,” they’re just what helped me lose weight.

I’m not a medical expert — and you should always consult your doctor before drastically changing your diet.

