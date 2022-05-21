Peloton Instructor Matt Wilpers Reveals He Is Engaged: ‘I Look Forward to Our Future Together’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdyjw0IpBTS/

Matt Wilpers is engaged!

The Peloton instructor revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he asked his now-fiancée Jessica Li for her hand in marriage during a recent vacation.

“So about that last surf trip to Nicaragua…” Wilpers began the caption of his post. “@itsjesswei, I love you and I look forward to our future together.”

“Thank you for these memories and for the countless others from the past 3+ years,” he added, while including a red heart emoji.

Alongside a photo from their engagement, the trainer also shared various throwback shots of himself and his periodontist fiancée from over the years in his post.

Wilpers later shared the same photograph of the moment he got down on one knee in a post shared on his Instagram Story as well. “Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with @itsjesswei,” he captioned that shot.

In the comments section of his social media post, Wilpers received an outpouring of love from some of his fellow Peloton coaches.

“Congrats!!!!! So happy for you both!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Tunde Oyeneyin as Christine D’Ercole said, “OMG YESSSSS! Congratulations!!!”

“Yes the news is out!! Love you two!! So excited for this new chapter!! 🔥🔥,” Kendall Toole added in her own comment.

“Omg chills! I am so happy for you & @itsjesswei 🎉🎉🎉,” said Kristin McGee.