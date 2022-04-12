I live on a cruise ship for free. Here’s what it’s like being a ‘wife on board,’ plus what I spend each week.

I used to be employed by cruise ships, but now I live on one while my husband works on board.Christine Kesteloo

I’m a “wife on board” — I live on a cruise ship for half the year while my husband works on it.

There are a lot of perks, including free laundry, food, and room service.

We usually spend just under $100 a week on tips, specialty meals, and internet access.

Hi, my name is Christine, and I live half the year on a cruise ship.

Some would say I live like I’m on vacation every day — and I do. Every day, I’m in a new place and my biggest decisions are whether I want to go to teatime, lie in the sun, or do a wine tasting.

Here’s some backstory: I’m a former cruise and travel director, and my husband is a staff chief engineer. I’ve been sailing on and off for nearly 12 years, and he’s been doing so for 30.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, I lost my job because of organizational shifts. Now, I sail with my husband as a “wife on board,” also known as a WOB. When we aren’t living on a cruise ship, we call Vlissingen, Netherlands, home.

Not all crew members can have their partners sail for free — it’s a privilege often reserved for high-ranking officers. Before the pandemic, my husband took advantage of this perk as a “husband on board” while I worked 12-hour days.

Here’s what my week looks like and what I spend:

I pay $20 a week for internet access

As I write this, I’m looking out over the ocean as we sail off the coast of California.

Crew members on board — including my husband — can use WhatsApp for free, but I pay for unlimited internet access.

I need internet at all times since I write about and share our world on my TikTok account, @Dutchworld_Americangirl.

We enjoy living at sea and wouldn’t have it any other way.Christine Kesteloo

$10 a week goes to tipping our room steward

I try to keep our room tidy, but we also have a wonderful room steward who comes by each day. He vacuums, changes the sheets, dusts, cleans our small bathroom, and leaves us fresh towels.

A room steward is a perk for high-ranking officers on the ship, and we choose to always leave a tip.

Story continues

Typically, we give him $10 a week. Sometimes, we’ll pick him up items in port or toss him an extra $20 if he’s going ashore for lunch.

Tipping culture is pretty different on ships. I’d say my husband and I are considered great tippers when we are crew tipping our fellow crew, especially since many don’t “believe” in tipping.

Our laundry is done each day for free

Another perk is having our laundry done each day for free.

Every morning about 7:30, after my husband has left for work, our room steward checks whether we have anything that needs to be washed. I simply put soiled clothes in a cloth bag and list what’s inside on a slip of paper.

There’s also a place to wash personal items and a free laundry area for crew members.

There are almost always a few pools open.Christine Kesteloo

Meals are free, but we spend extra on specialty restaurants and room service

The majority of our food on board is free and I’m well fed. There’s a wide selection, including a buffet, pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs, ice cream, and sushi — basically, anything you can dream of.

We pay for food only if we decide to dine at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants, which usually costs between $20 and $50 a person. We usually tip between $5 and $10.

Room service is free to order on the ship, and we usually tip between $2 and $5 each time.

I don’t cook, which is probably a good thing. I’m no Betty Crocker.Christine Kesteloo

In total, a typical week of this lifestyle costs us under $100

Usually, we spend $20 on internet access, about $27 on tips, and $40 on specialty dining for a total of $87.

Read the original article on Insider