‘I Like the Short Hair’

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her short and chic haircut.

On Friday, the 38-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin posted a video offering fans a glimpse of her new look.

During the video, Baldwin appears to be wearing a sexy black bra as she swirls around for fans to take in the entire hairdo.

“Finished the chop ✂️ @jaredmriccardi … ladies get your mantra on: “I am sexy, I’m fearless, I’m divine. I’m unbeatable, I’m creative … I am feminine, I am masculine … Hear no evil, speak no evil. I am not the one to cross,” she began her caption.

“They can talk that s— about you. Long as you know that it’s false. I am earthly, I am heaven. I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want, somehow it finds me. Somehow it finds me. I am anything I want”💕 Love you all,” Hilaria continued.

Her post references the lyrics to “I Am Woman” by Emmy Meli, which has gone viral on TikTok.

On Friday, Hilaria also posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her getting the haircut by stylist Jared Mathias Riccardi. She captioned the post, “Always trust @jaredmriccardi process.”

Hilaria then shared another post on her Instagram Story of her and Riccardi together with the caption, “There he is @jaredmriccardi.”

Alec, 63, and Hilaria have been married since 2012 and share six kids together — daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 1, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 1.

Last month, Hilaria celebrated her 38th birthday with her children and husband Alec.

“I told them if they wanted cake they’d either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn’t get cake,” Hilaria captioned the Baldwin family picture. “Here is to 38. Love you all 🤍.”