I left my dog in the car with the windows cracked. And then the police came.

Sometimes you can’t win for losing. I had an encounter with Houma City Police last Tuesday outside Terrebonne Regional Medical Center.

The back story is complicated:

Stenosis: We had spent much of Monday and Tuesday with medical specialists, solving a problem with my wife, Lynn’s, aortic valve. Monday afternoon she underwent a procedure called “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement” to correct the condition called “Aortic Stenosis.”

Stenosis is the medical term for “narrowing.” Her aortic valve had narrowed due to age and plaque. Her plaque buildup had originally been discovered when doctors followed up on a distinctive worsening heart murmur.

More: Looking for weekend fun in Terrebonne and Lafourche? How about a parade or a festival?

The condition is sometimes repaired by full open-heart surgery, but TAVR is less invasive, accessing the faulty valve by threading tiny tubes or catheters through veins or arteries.

In other heart conditions, catheters are used to place “stents,” cage-like widening devices, to reduce blockages.

TAVR uses a catheter to place a fully collapsible transcatheter heart valve (THV) into the existing aortic valve. Then, the new valve is expanded to take over the task of properly regulating blood flow. It is high tech, requiring a team of surgeons.

Police? How did the police get involved? That is a second back story:

Since Hurricane Ida, we have been living with a relative on Coteau Road, waiting for our contractor, Joey Russ, to complete repairs to our home on Bellaire Drive in Houma.

Not welcome inside our post-Ida refuge, our dog, Cali, has become a permanent resident of our car. We feed, water and walk her regularly and carefully monitor the ventilation to keep her healthy. There is a leash-law in Terrebonne; it’s risky to let her run loose, possibly into highway traffic.

She has adapted well, however, to her automotive home, and, after a walk, Cali, on the command “ride,” hops through an open car door and jumps in. She was in the car when I parked at TGMC Tuesday, hoping to see Dr. Prejean on his morning rounds. I adjusted the windows and left Cali inside as usual.

Story continues

More: Houma’s Irish-Italian Parade to return Sunday after 2-year absence. Here’s what’s in store

Somehow, an unnamed passerby noticed her locked in and reported a dog in a car to hospital security. That resulted in an announcement, “would the owner of a white Mazda parked in the handicapped zone report to the entrance?” I suspected they were talking about Cali, but I felt it more important to wait with my wife to hear the surgeon’s evaluation of her recovery.

TGMC called Houma City Police, and at the same moment we were completing checkout, an HPD officer arrived to handle the “dog in car” complaint and demanded my appearance at the car.

I explained, but the officer was clearly not fully satisfied. He lectured me on all the dangers of dogs in locked cars, suggesting that I chain the Cali to a stake in the yard. He then issued a warning, not a ticket for dog neglect. We parted on neutral terms, and Cali still regards the car as home.

Other things on my mind

Free drugstore? Laura Yakupzack Fletcher is among volunteers staffing the St. Vincent de Paul TriParish Pharmacy, 201 Canal Street, Houma. It supplies FREE prescription medications (excluding narcotics and birth control) to those who cannot afford to pay.

“All a person needs is a paper prescription from their doctor.” The pharmacy, founded by Dr. William Walsh some 20 years ago, is open 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays.

Scholarships: Houma’s community theater, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne, offers two scholarships to those “who either reside in Terrebonne or whose parents, spouse or guardian reside” in the parish.

The Gerald Daigle Memorial Scholarship was established after the death of the long-time Le Petit actor. The Hazel Felix Castagnos Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Mrs. James Buquet in honor of her mother, Mrs. Hazel Felix Castagnos, is open to any Nicholls University student majoring in a fine-arts field. For information or applications, contact Ann Robichaux at 868-7391 or [email protected]

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at (985) 381-6256, [email protected], [email protected] or Bill Ellzey, 312 Bellaire Drive, Houma, LA 70360.

Bill Ellzey

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Bill Ellzey: Thanks, officer, but my dog is OK