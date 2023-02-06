I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel with original stars in the works at Sony

Another summer, another hook-wielding psycho killer — and maybe some familiar faces too.

More than 25 years after I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters, Sony is developing a sequel to the teen slasher that would bring back original stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. EW has confirmed that the two are in talks to return for the project, which is still in the early stages of development, while Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) is attached to direct.

Beyond that, plot and cast details are unknown. The original 1997 film followed four friends — played by Prinze, Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe — who are bound by accident when they run over a fisherman and dispose of his body in the water. When they reconvene a year later, they receive a threatening letter from someone aware of the incident and are soon terrorized by a hook-wielding murderer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Prinze, Hewitt, and Gellar previously reprised their roles for a 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer; a third film, 2006’s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, followed a new group of pals portrayed by Torrey DeVitto, David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin, and Ben Easter.

More recently, Sony and Amazon produced an I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, which debuted in October 2021 and was canceled the following January. The show, like the movies, was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name.

News of the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer resurrection comes amid the killer success of the Scream and Halloween franchises, which recently brought back legacy stars Courteney Cox and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Prinze’s recent screen credits include the Punky Brewster revival, Robot Chicken, and Christmas With You, while Hewitt’s credits include Hot in Cleveland, Criminal Minds, and 9-1-1. Robinson is also known for co-writing Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi.

