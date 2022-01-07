‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled by Amazon After One Season

The 1997 hit horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was quickly followed by a sequel the next year.

Amazon Prime Video’s new take on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan won’t have the same fate.

The thriller, in which a group of high school friends are stalked by a mysterious killer, is now dead in the water, a source close to the production confirmed to TheWrap late Friday.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” had been part of the streamer’s new line-up of young adult programming, but did not fare as well as “The Wilds,” which was picked up for a second season.

The Amazon series also lacked the star power of the film, which included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Brandy, Mekhi Phifer and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The 2021 revamp starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck, with Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland recurring.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” was written by Sara Goodman, whose credits include CW’s original “Gossip Girl,” Fox’s “Rake,” and AMC’s “Preacher.”

Goodman was also an executive producer, along with Shay Hatten, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear.

Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 movie with Moritz, also served as an executive producer.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.