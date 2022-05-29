‘I Know This Much Is True’ Producers, HBO Sued For Fire By Residents – The Hamden Journal

Residents near an upstate New York car dealership that was used as a location for the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True are suing the producers, claiming a fire ruined their homes and exposed them to toxic fumes.

The 2019 fire at the location in Ellenville, NY was used for a month before a fire broke out through it in May 2019. The fire allegedly caused equipment to explore. The lawsuit names EP Mark Ruffalo and HBO, as reported by TMZ on Sunday.

HBO declined comment to The Hamden Journal. Ruffalo has not yet commented.