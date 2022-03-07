No-nonsense White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday used “facts” to shoot down hectoring questions on mounting gasoline prices from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. “I know that can be inconvenient,” she noted sarcastically.

Doocy pressed her on fuel prices as he dismissed the widely held position that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the recent leap in costs — and instead blamed Biden administration policies.

“There’s no question” the price hikes are a “direct result of the invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki responded. “Federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas,” she added.

When Doocy interrupted her, Psaki fired back: “Peter, let me give you the facts here. I know that can be inconvenient, but I think they’re important in this moment.”

Biden administration officials have been “clear” about the need for the U.S. oil supply to meet demand while also pushing for a shift to renewable energy sources, she said.

Psaki pointed out that the U.S. is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas, noting that oil production in the nation is at “record numbers.”

Meanwhile, there are “9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used, so the suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate,” Psaki added. “I would suggest you ask the oil companies why they’re not using those if there’s a desire to drill more.”

Check out the Doocy exchange in the video clip up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…