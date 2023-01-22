Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are listening to trade offers for young forward Rui Hachimura — and it sounds like Hachimura is good with that.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” Hachimura said Saturday, via the Associated Press. That led to the follow-up question, is that place Washington?

“I don’t know. We’ve got to find out.”

Hachimura is playing the “tell me you want a trade without telling me you want a trade” game.

There will be interest in Hachimura around the league, he’s been a solid reserve, averaging 12.4 points per game and is a plus defender (he’s not great at spacing the floor, shooting just 32.4% from 3). However, a team giving up an asset (player and/or pick) to trade for him will want to re-sign the restricted free agent this summer and the price to do that could make a team hesitant.

Expect a lot of Hachimura rumors over the next few weeks until the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Here is more on the Wizards

