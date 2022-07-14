‘I just wake up and cry': Voyager and Celsius bankruptcies have destroyed some crypto investors’ confidence in centralized platforms

‘I just wake up and cry’: Voyager and Celsius bankruptcies have destroyed some crypto investors’ confidence in centralized platforms

by

Yotsy Ruiz recently bought his first ever crypto hardware wallet — a Nano X from Ledger. He is transferring all his crypto holdings that he can still move to the small physical device which looks like a USB flash drive, and away from large centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. 

The 40-year old resident of Frederick, Md., who owns a home remodeling business, hastily made the move after crypto broker Voyager Digital, which he trusted with some of his savings, froze all user withdrawals at the start of July and…