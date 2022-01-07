GOP Senator Ted Cruz appeared on , Thursday, to defend he made about the January 6th attacks on the Capitol building. Leading up to the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack, Cruz had described the incident as, “An anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.”

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson took exception to Cruz’s words, challenging the senator to defend his words while appearing on the highly rated cable new show.

“The way I phrase things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly dumb,” Cruz said. “I wasn’t saying the thousands of peaceful protesters supporting Donald Trump are somehow terrorists. I didn’t say the millions of patriots cross-country supporting Trump are terrorists.”

Carlson, who has repeatedly the events of that day, took issue with the senator labeling the rioters “terrorists,” calling Cruz a liar for saying that. So Cruz appeared to walk back his earlier statements.

“Wait, wait, wait, can I just ask?” Carlson asked. “I guess I just don’t believe you. And I mean that with respect, because I have such respect for your acuity and your precision.”

Carlson continued his revisionist history of the attacks, to the point in which he and Cruz came to an impasse.

“It would be ridiculous for me to be saying that the people standing up, protesting to follow the law, are somehow terrorists,” Cruz said. “And you and I both agree, if you attack a cop you should go to jail.”

“Yeah, but you are not a terrorist,” Carlson responded.

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

