“I Hope For A Future In Which That Happens” – The Hamden Journal

Emma Corrin, who plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, is calling for major award shows to have gender-neutral categories.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin told BBC News in an interview. “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

Corrin, who identifies as non-binary uses they/them pronouns, and says that having gender-neutral categories is “about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

The actor who also appears in The Policeman won a Golden Globe in 2021 in the Best Actress – Television Series Drama category and was also nominated that same year for the Primetime Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. At the time, Corrin still accepted she/her pronouns but has come out since then.

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” Corrin added. “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

In a statement to the outlet, a Bafta spokesperson said they were “engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject.”