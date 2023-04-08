“I Have No Idea Why” – The Hamden Journal

Valerie Bertinelli dropped the news that the upcoming season of Valerie’s Home Cooking on Food Network is the last one.

The show’s host took to Instagram to share with her followers “some good news and some bad news” revealing that the “good news” was that Season 14 of her show was premiering on Sunday. She followed up with the “bad news” saying the cable network had informed her the year before that the show had been canceled.

“Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why,” Bertinelli said in the video. “I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind — but they have not, so this is it. This is the final season. I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.”

Bertinelli added, “I hope that you enjoy this final season because [we] made every single episode with love for all of you.”

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Food Network for comment.

After Bertinelli shared the news, fellow Food Network star Ree Drummond and host of The Pioneer Woman, replied with a comment.

“Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second—and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a Valerie B. fan for life,” Drummond wrote.

Valerie’s Home Cooking premiered on Food Network in 2015. Back in 2021, Bertinelli signed a new contract with the network.