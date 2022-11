Bill Ackman, famous hedge fund billionaire investor, defended former chief executive of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman Fried’s leadership in a now deleted Tweet on Thursday.

“You have to give @SBF_FTX credit for his accountability here. I don’t know any of the facts, but I have never before seen a CEO take responsibility as he does here,” the Tweet said. “It reflects well on him and the possibility of a more favorable outcome for @FTX_Official,” it continued.