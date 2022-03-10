Tatum heaps praise on I.T.: ‘I have a lot of respect for him’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas didn’t get to play alongside Jayson Tatum on the Celtics, but his time in Boston still left a mark on the C’s superstar.

Tatum found I.T. after Wednesday night’s Celtics-Hornets game and shared an embrace with the man who once starred at point guard for the Green and White.

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: Tatum’s ridiculous run continues

During his postgame press conference, Tatum opened up about the respect he has for Thomas.

“Obviously, I’ve seen him play his whole career,” Tatum said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him, what’ he’s done and things that he’s been through. I don’t think people understand that at 5-foot-9 on a great day — I remember being in college watching him the year before I came, averaging 28 points, 14 points in the fourth quarter, scoring 50 in the playoffs and things like that.

“Obviously, you’ve got to be really special to do that. Especially at that height and to have the heart that he does. So, happy for him, happy he’s still getting an opportunity to do what he loves to do.”

Tatum was drafted two months before Thomas was traded by Boston to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Thomas has since struggled to find his place in the NBA as the 33-year-old has played for seven teams since leaving the Celtics.

Thomas signed a 10-day contract with Charlotte last week. Wednesday marked his second game for the Hornets, and he finished with five points and two assists in 11 minutes.

Tatum continued his historic run with 44 points to follow up Sunday’s 54-point outburst. The 24-year-old has notched at least 33 points in four consecutive games.

The Celtics will look to make it five straight wins when they return home to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.