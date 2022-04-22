‘I Hate Suzie’ Star Leila Farzad Boards BBC One’s ‘Better’ – The Hamden Journal

BAFTA-nominated I Hate Suzie star Leila Farzad and Broadchurch’s Andrew Buchan are to lead BBC One’s Better, the latest drama from prolific Chernobyl producer Sister.

Farzad, who was BAFTA-nominated for her role in Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble’s dramedy, will play DI Lou Slack, a quick-witted policewoman whose success lies on a foundation of deceit and corruption.

Buchan, who is also penning Sister drama Passenger for ITV, plays Col McHugh, a charming businessman and property developer who heads a citywide drug trafficking gang.

The show from Humans scribes Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent tells of the pair’s bond set in a world where they have created their own version of “right” and “wrong.”

Farzad called it a “a brilliant fresh take on the morality tale,” adding: “I am excited to have the opportunity to play Lou Slack, the vehicle through which we explore the multivalent layers of good and bad.”

Also joining the cast are Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Zak Ford-Williams (Wolfe), Ceallach Spellman (Cold Feet), Carolin Stoltz (Liar), Anton Lesser (Killing Eve, The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Olivia Nakintu (Vera).

Better is executive produced by Mona Qureshi and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC and Jane Featherstone (This is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl, The Split), Chris Fry (Landscapers, Giri/Haji, Humans), Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Eric), Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent for Sister in association with Northern Sister. Jonathan Brough (The End, Rosehaven) serves as lead director. The international distribution of the series will be handled by All3Media International.