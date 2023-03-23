I had the worst flight — a passenger died, and I want my money back

British Airways has done “nothing” to compensate a flyer for the “extreme trauma” she claims she experienced watching a fellow passenger die on her flight, according to her online rant that has taken off on social media.

In a screenshot of a since-deleted post that was made in the “British Airways Complaints Advice” Facebook group, an unidentified woman claims the incident happened on a Dec. 21 flight from Jamaica to London.

“A passenger directly [two] rows behind us passed away in the most horrific way, giving us the most traumatic experience during a flight,” the poster wrote.

British Airways told The Post in a statement Thursday that safety is its “highest priority, and our crew colleagues were focused on providing first-aid.”

The airline also stated its crew did its best to maintain onboard services while tending to the medical emergency. The airline did not respond to a Post request for more details.

The flyer said she was traveling with five kids and her pregnant sister. According to her account, the flight took off nearly three hours after its scheduled time, which “ruined their routines” and made the kids fussy.

She reported the airline gave the family a “limited amount” of food vouchers that equated to only “a meal,” and she lamented the cleanliness of the plane when it arrived for boarding.

The poster claimed that after the flight was underway, her nephew was awoken and moved from his seat, so he did not have to watch an unconsciousness woman receive CPR for over an hour.

“I’ve never in my life witnessed someone being shocked or having CPR performed and never would I’ve expected that to [have] happened on [a] flight returning home,” her complaint reads.

She claimed “flight services were halted and aside from the initial meal, drinks … were discontinued, so we did not receive a thorough flight experience that we had paid for.”





The “infuriated” writer says the incident left her family “extremely sad” and traumatized, and they experienced “many sleepless nights.”

“I would have expected some sort of communication from [British Airways] to those of us that have been on the flight, particularly close enough to have been impacted and witnessed the whole experience to check on our wellbeing, apologize for the experience and offer some sort of compensation or counseling following it,” the post reads.

It continued: “We also have been led to believe had the flight not have been delayed and this poor lady had been able to eat on time and not had the chaotic experience leading up to and boarding the flight, her life may not have been wasted, and she may still be here today.”

The complainer asked for reimbursement of hundreds of dollars in “out-of-pocket expenses” for a disrupted trip.

The rant went viral this week when someone spotted it on Facebook and posted it to the FlyerTalk forum.

People on Twitter slammed the woman for expressing inconvenience about a death.

“That poor person lost her life and all she was worried about was getting her breakfast before landing into London. Me Me Me Me,” one person noted.

“All I can see in that text is ‘me me me me me me me … me & me’,” another echoed.

“Is this even an actual verified event or some top class trolling?” one questioned.