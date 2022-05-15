‘I Got Smacked By The Softest N***a That Ever Rapped’

What better way to lighten the mood than to tell a joke? That’s exactly what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle did after the latter was attacked onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3.

Two days after he was tackled on stage, Chappelle joked about the encounter with Rock during a surprise set at The Comedy Store. It was then the two compared getting attacked on stage, with Rock joking that he got hit “by the softest n**** that ever rapped.”

Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl.

While performing a comedy set during the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month, Dave Chappelle was tackled to the ground by an audience member. The attacker, Isaiah Lee, was immediately escorted off the stage by the comedian’s security personnel.

Lee was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer, according to NBC News.

During his stand-up set, Chappelle revealed that he spoke to Lee while he was detained by Los Angeles police.

Lee, who Chappelle said appeared to be mentally ill, told him about his grandmother being forced out of her Brooklyn neighborhood by gentrification, explaining that he wanted to draw attention to the situation.

Chappelle joked that Rock was attacked by someone with ‘repute’.

During his performance at The Comedy Store on May 5, Dave Chappelle was joined onstage by his longtime friend Chris Rock, who isn’t a stranger to getting attacked in the public eye.

Back in March, Rock was delivered a slap to the face by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith during the 94th Annual Academy Awards after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While sharing the stage together, Rock and Chappelle took turns throwing shade at their attackers.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock, referencing Smith. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock responded to Chappelle’s claim with, “I got smacked by the softest n***** that ever rapped.”