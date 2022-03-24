Jessie J has shared her hopes to become a mother “whichever way it happens” after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year.

The British singer was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2014 and warned by doctors she may need a hysterectomy, which could impact her dreams of motherhood.

During an interview on Michelle Visage’s podcast Rule Breakers, the 33-year-old opened up about her joy at discovering she was pregnant last year, explaining that suffering the side effects of pregnancy made her cry tears of happiness.

“I’m grateful that I found the joy in it and I’m grateful that I got pregnant,” she told Visage. “I got pregnant and that is the experience of a lifetime for me.

“I was told that I would never [conceive] and so for me to even experience the morning sickness and all of that … could make me cry with happiness, just that I got to do that.

“And I know it will happen for me one day.”

Jessie J has opened up about her hopes to become a mother in the next couple of years, (Photo: Getty Images)

The star went on to reveal that she hopes to become a mother in the next two years “whichever way it happens.”

When asked by Visage if she wanted to have a baby soon, she responded: “Oh 100%. For sure in the next two years I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever — I’m open.”

She added, “I have such maternal energy and I’ve always been, ‘Just give me your baby.’ If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children. I love it.”

Last November Jessie J opened up about the pain of suffering a miscarriage, after revealing her decision to have a baby on her own.

The “Do It Like A Dude” singer shared an image of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test alongside a heartfelt message explaining that she had miscarried.

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she wrote.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.

Story continues

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be OK.”

Later in the interview with Visage she opened up about about the toll her pregnancy loss had on her health, both physically and mentally.

“When you haven’t been through a miscarriage, physically, it’s really hard to understand,” she explained.

“It’s the most painful, because it’s so hormonal — your body and your hormones are just crazy. I remember crying and going, ‘I don’t even feel like I want to cry.’”

She went on to discuss how every woman’s experience is unique to them.

“Becoming a parent, whether it’s for six weeks, or your whole life, is such a life-changing experience, and no one can tell you how your journey looks or how you how you grieve or how you process — that’s not anyone else’s business but yours,” she added.

Jessie J has previously opened up about her fertility struggles on-stage as she revealed her “sadness” that she is unable to conceive a child.

The singer reportedly made the revelation during a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November 2018.

And in 2020 the star hinted about her fertility struggles, while revealing that she one day hopes to be a mom herself.

Uploading a snap of herself as a baby to celebrate International Mother’s Day, the singer went on to applaud all mothers while also sharing her own dreams.

“Women are INCREDIBLE! I love you ALL. This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.