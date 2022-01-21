‘I got attacked by a bear!’ Watch a man in Florida fight off animal to protect his dogs

A man trying to protect his two dogs had a terrifying encounter at his home Wednesday night in Daytona Beach.

In widely shared video on social media, a man is seen walking by a Ring surveillance camera on the outdoor porch when his two dachshunds begin to act nervously.

Doorbell cam shows a bear get a little too close to a Florida home. Then it kept moving

Suddenly, a large black bear barges in through the screen door, attempting to snatch one of the wiener dogs.

The man screams, then springs into action. He lunges at the large animal, which paws at him ferociously as the dogs bark frantically. The man then manages to hurl a bench at the door that blocks the entrance.

The bear hastily retreats.

“Oh my God!” the man shrieks. “I got attacked by a bear!”

Kerry Hickox, who posted the video to her Instagram account @Kackybeans, told the Miami Herald on Friday that the bear got away and the hero in the video is her husband, Walt, who now has to get a rabies shot.

The Florida Fish Wildlife Commission is currently searching for the unwanted visitor and attempting to lure it by placing cinnamon buns and other snacks in the area it was spotted.

“Per FWC policy, staff will humanely kill the bear if captured since it poses a threat to human safety,” the FWC said in a statement.

Last week, there was a different bear incident in Volusia County. A woman was attacked in nearby DeBary while out walking her dogs. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear, which was reportedly protecting her yearlings, was “humanely euthanized.” The cubs were let go as they are old enough to survive on their own.

The FWC says bear attacks are extremely rare in the Sunshine State. The agency gets on average 6,000 such calls a year. Only 15 incidents of people being moderately to severely injured by these animals have been reported in about 50 years.