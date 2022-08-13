I flew on an international flight for the first time in my life. Here are the 5 things that surprised me most.

Breakfast arrived tucked in a thoughtful miniature Bon Appétit shopping bag on my international flight.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

In July, I flew economy from LA to Paris with Air France for my first international flight.

I was surprised to feel treated like I was in a more premiere class with unexpected amenities.

I didn’t know I’d get a blanket and wine, things that aren’t offered for free on domestic flights.

When I arrived at my seat, I was shocked to learn that everyone received free blankets and pillows.

Air France wasn’t giving out some super tiny pillow either. That pillow helped prop me up against the wall on my flight there.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

On my flight to Paris, I had an economy seat in row 42 and was surprised to learn that every passenger received pillows and blankets.

From all of my previous experiences on domestic flights, these were things reserved for people sitting in first class.

If I had known this, I wouldn’t have packed a blanket.

I had no idea wine was going to be free of charge on my flight.

I started thinking that domestic flights are cheap in how they treat passengers compared to the amenities you receive on Air France.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

I made a rookie mistake of not asking for wine on my flight to Paris because I assumed I had to pay for it. I was later shocked to learn that Air France offers free alcohol to everyone on its international flights.

Not only can you get champagne or wine free of charge, but I learned you can also ask for other alcohol.

I overheard my flight attendant offer other liquor to passengers who inquired about something stronger.

I was impressed and grateful that everyone was given little care kits which came with masks.

Here’s everything that came in our care kit.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Multiple disinfectants and hand sanitizers were provided to passengers after boarding in addition to a face mask.

Additionally, we were given other individual towelettes for our hands to wipe clean before getting served our meals (also seen above in the separate packaging).

I still broke out my bottle of Purell, but the extra wipe made me feel fancy.

I was surprised by how much food was given to us and by the overall quality.

Air France has pretty good food for an airline. Here are two of the four meals I received. I was impressed by the care that went into the breakfast presentation.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Airplane food can be hit or miss unless you’re in business or first class. But I was thoroughly happy with the four total meals offered to me on my flights to and from Paris.

I had different chicken dishes on both flights and breakfast pastries arrived in a miniature Bon Appétit shopping bag.

Maybe I’m easy to please when it comes to food, but I was impressed with what I received. I was pleasantly surprised that I was given a decent-sized water bottle with dinner on my flight home and particularly enjoyed the pie served with my meal.

Additionally, I wasn’t expecting to get numerous drink offerings at breakfast. I received coffee, orange juice, and a yogurt drink. The pastry was one of the best things I’ve ever eaten and I immediately wanted another.

After my flights, I was more impressed to learn that Air France allows you to request one of many “special meals” if you have a dietary restriction ahead of travel. I was surprised their site contains 13 different inclusive options to choose from ranging from a “gastric irritant-free meal” to a “gluten-free meal.”

I also loved that Air France allows you one free checked bag.

I was thoroughly surprised to learn that I didn’t need to pay to check my bag in for my flights.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

It typically costs $30 to check your first bag on domestic flights so I was surprised when I was allowed to drop off my luggage without charge before heading to security.

Overall, I was impressed with Air France and, based on my experience, there’s no other airline I would want to fly to Paris with in the future.

The price of the airfare ($2,367.27 roundtrip) felt like it was worth it since so much was included that I was used to paying extra for once at the airport.

From my experience, I felt like Air France put the comfort of its passengers first with thoughtful amenities and a pretty impressive menu for economy class tickets. It really made me wonder what it would’ve been like to sit in a more premiere seat.

