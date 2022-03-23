In a recent interview with Vulture, country star Maren Morris, 31, opened up about navigating friendships as a parent and releasing toxic situations.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends in the last couple of years — not always intentionally; when you become a parent, a lot of people just kind of fall away. It’s fine,” she said.

Country star Maren Morris opened up about letting go of toxic friendships. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Texas native shares son Hayes, 2, with husband and fellow country musician Ryan Hurd, 35.

Her latest album, Humble Quest, features 11 tracks, including single “Good Friends,” an ode to friendships and female camaraderie. While friend breakups can be tough, Morris views growing apart as a vital part of finding true friendships meant to last a lifetime.

“I feel a lot lighter as a human being because I’ve been able to let go of toxic people and people that don’t serve a purpose in my life anymore, or I can’t give them what they need,” she told Vulture. “Now I’m left with the quality few that nourish me and make me wiser and laugh.”

She added, “I think that you retain the ones that are your soul sisters and friends throughout the rest of your life.”

Working in such a turbulent industry can be lonely and having a secure circle of friends is invaluable in her line of work, Morris continued.

“It’s amazing to have this camaraderie in Nashville, and especially with the women in my life that do the same thing I do. It makes me feel a lot less isolated in a very lonely at times business,” she said.

Morris has experienced a number of life changes since rising to fame, including marriage, pregnancy and a battle with postpartum depression.

“Sometimes it’s just someone really close to you saying, ‘Are you OK?’ It’s so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you’re in that you think is normal, but isn’t,” Morris said in an interview with People on how her husband realized she was struggling with postpartum depression.

As comfortable as she is cutting ties when necessary, Morris is all for the power of female friendships and wanted this album to reflect that.

“The love of female friendship [is] such an integral tonic to my life right now. I mean, it always has been, but I feel like it’s definitely been really important to have those female friendships … even if they’re parents, but reaching out to my friends that are artists and just going through the same s**t I am. It’s just made me feel a lot less alone. I’m glad that there’s a song on this record that just makes you feel like you wanna drink wine with your friends,” she said.

