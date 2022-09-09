The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemo

Clea Shearer hit a major milestone.

On Thursday, Shearer — one of the co-founders of The Home Edit and stars of the hit Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit — announced via The Home Edit’s Instagram that she has officially completed chemotherapy.

Sharing a photo of her smiling and holding a handmade poster that reads, “[Peace] out Chemo!!,” Shearer wrote in the caption, “I got some very good news today… I AM DONE WITH CHEMO!!! I even got to ring the bell!”

The 40-year-old organizer to the stars explained that she was at an infusion appointment when her lab results revealed that she once “again” had a low white blood cell count, and it was determined she would stop chemo treatments.

“My oncologist decided that after 4 rounds of AC and 6 rounds of Taxol, my body has had enough,” she continued. “In my case, long term toxicity outweighed the benefit of finishing the chemo cycles.”

Looking ahead, Shearer said that it’s now time for her body to get much-needed rest. “And then it’s time for radiation!” she wrote. “Which is a whole other can of worms that I’m not going to think about today.”

Instead, Shearer said she plans to simply “[focus] on all the things I will soon be able to do again… and of course my hair growing back. That’s a nice bonus.”

In April, Shearer revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she has been diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer. The mother of two underwent a nine-hour double mastectomy on April 7, learning in the process that the cancer expanded to one of her lymph nodes, classifying it as stage 2.

Since then, she has kept fans up to date on her doctor appointments and documented her chemotherapy experience, which she began in May.

She’s also thanked fans along the way for their support, spent time with loved ones (including daughters Stella, 11, and Sutton, 8, as well as her husband, photographer John Shearer), and insisted that “cancer isn’t going to keep me down.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about her diagnosis in April, Shearer said, “I’m a fighter. If anyone can crush cancer, it is me. I’m literally afraid for cancer and I’ve got this. Even though I know that I’ll be scared the night before, and I’m sure, in the first weeks of recovery, I’ll be pretty grumpy, but it doesn’t mean that I feel any less resolute about absolutely nailing it and putting cancer in my rearview.”