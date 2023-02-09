“I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me” – The Hamden Journal

Five years after becoming a victim of cancel culture of the highest order, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation.

The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr?

Even though she’s on the comeback trail, the scars are still fresh from the experience of being thrown off a No. 1 television show and exiled from the mainstream.

Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. She posted a tweet against Black Barack Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, comparing her as the offspring of the Musim Brotherhood and a character in the film, “Planet of the Apes.”

She was fired from the show hours after the tweet by ABC-TV executives.

Barr is sanguine about the experience, which she blamed on taking the drug Ambien. She told the Los Angeles Times, “I’ve survived. I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally. But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying. It was. I would die many times. I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.”

Barr is still upset that she didn’t get a chance to apologize.

“Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though “Roseanne” became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show. During the initial call, I told them I thought [Jarrett] was white. I said I would go on my show and explain it. They wouldn’t let me. They decided I was a liar in my apology.”

Barr’s latest comeback special was filmed at the Cullen Theater in Houston, Texas. She had a brief 2019 tour with Andrew Dice Clay, but has largely stayed silent after that.

“Has anyone else here been fired recently?” she asked as the starting point.

That led to a defiant statement.

“I’m not going to let rich, privileged a— win!”