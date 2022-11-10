I ‘Don’t Like Wearing Clothes Anymore’

Jason Momoa is (nearly) baring it all.

During the Aquaman actor’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, host Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to show Momoa and his audience a photograph that the 43-year-old recently shared on Instagram showing himself wearing a beige thong-like piece of clothing during a fishing trip.

“That’s a traditional malo, it’s what the Hawaiians wear,” Momoa told Kimmel, explaining that he has taken to wearing the clothing while preparing to film his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

Momoa said the malo is “what I wear every day”‘ for the series, which he said takes place in late 18th century Hawaii.

“I was just getting ready for the role, cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass,” the actor told Kimmel. “It was a second — you go past and he just happened to take a little photo.”

Kimmel, who joked that fish in the ocean must feel betrayed when they see Aquaman himself fishing for them, then asked: “And that’s comfortable?”

“Oh my God, yes. I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa replied. “I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

When Kimmel inquired whether Momoa was wearing the malo under his clothes during their interview, the actor simply rose from his seat and began removing his clothes until he was clad only in the traditional thong-like clothing, baring his behind for the talk show host and his audience.

In one video shared on Momoa’s Instagram Story in October, Momoa was captured wearing the malo while reeling in a fish. Another image posted showed the actor posing beside a friend as they each held up their respective catches.

Momoa also shared an image of himself “catching rainbows” in a Mananalu water bottle during the outing. “Help stop single use plastic water bottles and please recycle,” he wrote alongside the pic. “All my aloha.”

Momoa’s upcoming movie Slumberland premieres on Netflix Nov. 18.