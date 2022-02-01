Two-time Super Bowl champion appeared on Monday, where he weighed in on reports that plans to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted a saying that “multiple sources” had told him that Brady plans on retiring. Brady, however, pushed back on that report, while still not fully denying it.

Asked if he knows what Brady will do, Manning replied, “Yeah, I’m not sure I have the answer, but I think if Tom’s gonna retire, I feel like he’ll announce it himself. That’s kind of the process that I went through when I retired.”

Manning could only speculate, but he said that Brady definitely will retire…at some point.

“I think he’ll make the announcement at the appropriate time. It might be tomorrow. It might be in April. It might not be until three years from now, he’s playing so well,” Manning said. “So I don’t imagine Tom’s too happy with the news this weekend, but I think he will announce it whenever, at the appropriate time on his own terms, as he should.”

Four years before he won his second Super Bowl, Manning dealt with of his own retirement when actor tweeted about it in early 2012, and Manning hasn’t forgotten.

“In 2011 when I got injured with the Colts, there were a lot of rumors whether I was gonna come back and play or not,” Manning said, “Rob Lowe tweeted out that he knew first hand I was about to retire and I had to call a press conference to actually say, you know, I always thought I would announce my retirement, not the guy who played Sodapop Curtis in . I feel like Tom is in that same boat a little bit.”

