I don’t even talk to refs anymore

Mike Singer: Asked Nikola about the 29-8 free throw disparity and what he says to the refs: “I’m really trying not to talk to them because I try to and then I get technical, ejected,” he said. “So I don’t even try to talk to them anymore.”

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Gobert (18pts, 19reb), Jazz beat Jokic (25pts, 15reb, 14ast), Nuggets

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Utah finished with 29 free throws to Denver’s 8 tonight. Aaron Gordon on Jokic’s 3 FT attempts tonight: “It’s not even right. He’s fouled every play.

… He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else. It’s not right. He’s the reigning MVP of the league.” – 11:26 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Instant analysis: Jazz end skid with win over Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic triple-double https://t.co/f4GLQuw20d pic.twitter.com/eBNGS5DnMD – 11:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Tonight:

Jokic and Gobert on court: Jazz +11

Gobert on, Jokic off: Jazz +25

Jokic on, Gobert off: Nuggets +16

Jokic off, Gobert off: Jazz +3 – 10:36 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Man, I get Denver is depleted but them not getting anything in the win column on these monster Jokic triple-double nights has to be hard. – 10:14 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is now 12 triple-doubles away from tying Wilt Chamberlain for the 6th-most triple-doubles in NBA history, – 10:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That’s 5 fouls on Jokic with 6:21 to play – 9:59 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic picks up his 5th foul with 6:21 left. Hold your breath. – 9:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jokic picks up his 5th foul. – 9:59 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jokic jumper stops a 15-0 Jazz run – 9:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets are in the danger zone two minutes into the fourth. Malone already put AG back in, and here comes Monte. Won’t be long before Joker’s back. – 9:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are on a 12-0 run and lead 97-88….Malone calls time. He needs to get Jokic back into the game but he’s only sat for 62 seconds thus far. The timeout gives him a bit more rest. Expect Jokic back at around the 10 min mark – 9:48 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mike Malone gives Jokic a 1 minute break at the beginning of the 4th… immediate Jazz 6-0 run. Jazz lead 97-88 with 10:58 left. – 9:47 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jokic off the court after playing all of 3Q. Jazz need to take advantage here. – 9:46 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jokic played the entire third quarter after playing last night.

Jazz have had three days off, lets see how long he sits to open the fourth. – 9:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 91, Nuggets 88. Slower period for Utah, outscored 30-23 thanks to shooting just 8 for 22. Rallied a bit at the end, at least. Don 23/3/5. Rudy 12/14/2. Jokic has 23/11/11. – 9:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 91-88 at the end of 3Q. Just wild how much this game has turned on who is on the floor:

Gobert’s a +19 with a 3-point lead

Jokic a +11 with a 3-point deficit – 9:43 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic with another triple double in only three quarters. This time on the 2nd night of a B2B.

He’s up to:

23 points

10 rebounds

10 assists

And that is against one of, if not the best defensive Center in basketball. – 9:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, sitting on a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assists triple-double, is now tied with Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead in triple-doubles (9). – 9:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jokic now has a 23/10/10 triple-double – 9:40 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Will Barton late-clock grenade toss to Jokic. Everybody take a drink. – 9:19 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets trail Utah Jazz 68-58 at the half.

Jokic has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

Gordon has also had it going offensively as he has 16.

This has been a game of runs and Utah has pulled more of them off.

On the 2nd night of a b2b, Denver has to tighten up to end qtrs. – 9:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 68, Nuggets 58. Fun shootout in Denver. Heave at the buzzer didn’t count for Gobert, but he did have 11/9/1b. Donovan caught fire in 2Q and has 15p/3a. JC 12p. Bogey 11/3/3. Royce 9p. Jokic leads Denver with 18/6/6. Gordon 16/2/2. – 9:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 68-58 at the half. Jokic has been truly awesome, but the Jazz’s offense has been better: Mitchell had a run, Bogdanovic has been great, even O’Neale contributing on O. – 9:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic drove, and at the very last second, adjusted his arm angle on Gobert to draw the foul. A) he loves going against Gobert, but B) it’s stuff like that that leads to so many crazy scratches on his arm. – 8:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic just went and bear-hugged Aaron Gordon to show the official how Utah is defending him. – 8:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic returns to an 11-point hole.

#Nuggets have three airballs in the last two minutes. – 8:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy is enjoying these non-Jokic minutes – 8:45 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Nuggets take Jokic off the floor and the Jazz take advantage of those two minutes. They go on a run and they lead denver 37-33 after 12 minutes – 8:35 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Zeke Nnaji got Gobert switched into him and Gay switched onto Jokic. He elected to iso Gobert. – 8:31 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Very curious how the Rudy Gay at C vs Jokic matchup works the 2nd time around. And what the Nuggets’ game plan is for these minutes. – 8:25 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic opens the game with a left-handed hook over Rudy Gobert. – 8:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Durant missing this time just threw a real monkey wrench into the MVP race. I expected him to become the favorite soonish if Curry’s shooting doesn’t improve.

Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03

3. LeBron James: 14.6

4. Kevin Durant: 14.59

5. Stephen Curry: 13.91

6. Joel Embiid: 13.84

7. Trae Young: 13.3

8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/vQD6PN0C7Z – 11:05 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 17 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 13 AST

Jokic became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 65 career triple-doubles.

The only players to reach that mark in fewer games (489) or at a younger age (26 years, 330 days) are Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/pAMG22WftL – 10:21 AM

