I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that.

Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost, but not concerned about criticism from fans or the media.

“Obviously I’m frustrated about the fact that we’re 1-3,” Mayfield told reporters. “That’s it, though. We’re four weeks into the year. We can sit here and let you guys pile on us or we’re gonna come together as a locker room. That’s exactly how we’re gonna handle it. I don’t really care about the fact that our fans are booing or what’s going on. We’re going to figure it out and when we win it’ll still be just us in the locker room and that’s all I care about. So we’re going to be just fine.”

When the Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers, he was getting an opportunity to re-establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback. But he hasn’t done that. If he doesn’t get it figured out soon, Carolina could be his last stop as an NFL starter.

