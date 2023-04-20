Dillon Brooks got into it briefly with LeBron James on Wednesday night, and he’s not thinking twice about it.

Why?

“I don’t care, he’s old,” he said.

Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled out a 103-93 win over James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series on Wednesday. That tied the series up 1-1 before it heads to Los Angeles later this week.

Brooks and James were chirping at each other in the second half of the game. Brooks shoved James briefly in the third quarter and then started celebrating in his face as a timeout was called. Brooks then drilled a 3-pointer over James in the fourth quarter, and stared him down as they moved back to the other end of the floor.

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies tied up their series with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. (AP/Brandon Dill)

Brooks finished with 12 points in the win, and shot 5-of-14 from the field. James, on the other hand, dropped a game-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lakers.

While it’s certainly a bold decision to stare down one of the best players to ever play the game the way Brooks did, he’s more than good with it. Not only does he feel that’s his role, but James has yet to drop 40 points on him.

“I poke bears,” Brooks said. “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

Brooks didn’t stop there, either. that he would’ve had the chance to guard James when he was playing on either the Miami Heat or Cleveland Cavaliers, because “it would’ve been a harder task.”

James, though he’s 38 and nearing the end of his career, has five 40-point games already this season. He’s averaging 28.9 points this season, his fifth-highest scoring output in his 20 seasons in the league.

And after Brooks’ comments, don’t be surprised if he rattles another one off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.