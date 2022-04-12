Selena Gomez

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez doesn’t care about her weight — and wishes other people wouldn’t either.

On Sunday, the actress and singer, 29, called out the body shamers who feel the need to comment on her looks.

Talking on her TikTok Stories, Gomez said that she tries to limit her fast-food meals, but sometimes goes all in.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said, E! News reported.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says People Were ‘Attacking’ Her Over Her Lupus Weight Gain: ‘Really Messed Me Up’

The Only Murders in the Building star said that it doesn’t matter, because no matter what she does people will still criticize her body.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ “

“Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Gomez — who underwent a kidney transplant in Sept. 2017 due to complications from lupus — has previously explained that her health issues cause “weight fluctuations” that used to bother her.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said in an interview with friend Raquelle Stevens on her video podcast Giving Back Generation in Nov. 2019.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer said that the “combination” of her lupus and the medication she needs alters her weight.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest,” Gomez said of her weight changes. “So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be Turning 30 This Year

“That got to me big time,” she said of the body shaming. “That really messed me up for a bit.”

Gomez said that she’s mostly off social media now, which helps her ignore the haters.

“I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it,” she said.