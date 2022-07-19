After a week-long hiatus, Joy Behar has returned to The View, and she revealed why she’s been gone.

Decider reports that the comedian and The View panelist returned to ABC’s daytime talk show after a bout with an illness. As she told the panel, “I’m here to remind everybody, there are diseases out there besides COVID.”

“I had a virus, that’s it, a really strong virus,” she continued. “I tested negative in five PCR tests. I did not have it. I still have never had it, but I’m a little worried about getting it now.”

She said she had a comfortable time in her convalescence, mentioning how her family, namely her husband and her dog, took good care of her.

“My husband was very good. He took care of me,” she said. “And my dog never left my side while I was in bed. I did not eat for four days. I was sick and I just didn’t get out of bed.”

Last week, when fans were wondering where Behar was, Whoopi Goldberg joked that maybe Behar was “pregnant.”

Of course, seeing how Behar is nearly 80 years old, that was out of the question. But her absence did provide a spot for Alyssa Farah Griffin to guest host, which led to mixed results.

While Griffin sided with The View panelists on the necessity of the right to an abortion as well as how important it is for women in politics to stick together, she was taken to task for her role in the Trump administration. It’s unclear as to how successfully she argued her side of events, but she made for talked-about television.

Watch a clip below: